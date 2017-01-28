UI MBB grades: C- vs. Penn State

Player of the Game: Tony Carr

The one-time Illinois recruiting target might not have been the Nittany Lions’ leading scorer, but the freshman point guard’s 13 points included several clutch makes in the second half — particularly up against the shot clock.

Backcourt: Penn State A-, Illinois C-

A better second half from Jalen Coleman-Lands and Malcolm Hill’s overall strong performance buoyed the Illinois backcourt, but Carr was joined in double figures by Shep Garner and Payton Banks.

Frontcourt: Penn State B, Illinois C-

The Illini bigs crashed the boards, with Michael Finke, Kipper Nichols and Leron Black all pulling down at least five rebounds as part of a 40-27 advantage. They had trouble stopping Mike Watkins, though.

Bench: Penn State B+, Illinois C-

Banks provided an additional spark on the offensive end for the Nittany Lions when he entered the game. Finke and Nichols sort of did for the Illini, who came up short in the bench points battle by 12.

Overall: Penn State B+, Illinois C-

On one hand, Illinois showed its potential in the second half as at least a solid offensive and rebounding team. On the other, the Illini played with almost zero urgency until they trailed by 20.