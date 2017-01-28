UI MBB notebook: Groce not thrilled with shot selection

Audio: PODCAST: Fastener's ETC. Postgame Show 01-28-17 » more Tim Ditman and Michael Kiser conceptualize the Illini 71-67 loss against Penn State with the help of PNC Bank line callers and your texts from the Cassel Heating and Cooling line on this Fastener's ETC postgame Show.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Illinois’ starting five typically has been the same five that opens the second half as well this season. But Illini coach John Groce made an adjustment after halftime Saturday at Penn State, looking for something to stem the tide with his team trailing by 20 at the break.

Groce tweaked his frontcourt and backcourt to start the second half. Michael Finke replaced Maverick Morgan at center, and Tracy Abrams made for a dual point- guard backcourt alongside Te’Jon Lucas in place of Jalen Coleman-Lands.

“Quite honestly, what I did was I played the guys I thought were the most productive in the first half and that competed the best and took best care of the ball and did what we needed them to do,” Groce said. “Those were defensive decisions based on looking at the stat sheet. When you see a team shoot 60 percent in the first half, you’re not really thinking about offense. You’re thinking about how you can affect the game defensively to get more stops. We, obviously, ended up still playing a lot of guys.”

For the second consecutive game, Groce played 10 players double-digit minutes. Senior guard Malcolm Hill, who played 37 minutes and led Illinois with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds, was the only player to top 25 minutes.

“As hard as we want to play, and they did in the second half, they can’t play the entire second half, so we knew we were going to need everybody,” Groce said.

Redshirt freshman Kipper Nichols found himself on the court in crunch time against the Nittany Lions.

The 6-foot-6 forward finished with eight points and six rebounds — solid production even with a few execution mistakes.

“He was great on the glass, and he competes,” Groce said. “I don’t know if he knows what he’s doing all the time, but the starting point there with the competitive toughness piece, we need that, and he brings that.

“Most possessions he’s going to compete, throw his body around, make athletic plays and play with motor. I do think he has some upside because as soon as he starts to figure some things out, he can be a really good player.”

Illinois had cut its deficit to three points with nine seconds to play — the third time trailing by one possession in the final two minutes — when Jaylon Tate was whistled for a flagrant foul on a length-of-the-court inbounds pass by Penn State.

Shep Garner made both of his free throws, providing a cushion for Hill’s made three-pointer with two seconds to play.

“I do think he fouled him,” Groce said of Tate. “How in the world that thing’s a flagrant or intentional I have no idea. I’ll take a look at it on the film, but I thought that was amazing.”

Penn State finished Saturday’s game with eight blocked shots, including two on Coleman-Lands in the same possession. But eight blocks isn’t much of a stretch for a team that entered the game tied for third in the Big Ten at 5.5 blocks per game.

Still, Groce said the Illini gave the Nittany Lions — whom he called “a great shot-blocking team” — a few easy attempts.

“Probably half of them were insane plays and shots that we took that led to those shot blocks,” Groce said. “You’ve got to have a feel when you’re playing a shot-blocking team. Three or four of those we had no business shooting. We’ve got to be a lot smarter than that, and then three or four of them they just made great plays.”

Mike Thorne Jr. was held to two points on 1-of-3 shooting in 11 minutes against Penn State. It was the fourth game in Big Ten play in which Illinois’ sixth-year center was limited to one made shot or fewer.

Thorne’s up-and-down production in his return from last season’s knee surgery has played a part in the Illini’s inconsistencies this season.

“Going into the season, I think it was more, ‘We’re going to pound it inside. We’re going to beat up people with our physicality and our size,’ ” Joe Henricksen of City/Suburban Hoops Report said in his appearance on “Saturday SportsTalk” on WDWS 1400-AM. “Mike Thorne, I think, has been a huge, I don’t know if the word’s disappointment, but you didn’t know what you were going to get exactly.

“He was very good at the beginning of last year, so you had hopes. A full season of that really changes things, but he hasn’t been anything like he was those first seven, eight games a year ago.”

Henricksen also pointed to the Illini’s guard play for some of their struggles this season.

“If you look around, they just don’t have the type of guard play that Top 25 teams, that conference contenders have, no matter what level it is,” he said. “All the really good teams have really good backcourts and multiple guards who can handle the ball, create, distribute and knock down shots. They don’t have that.”

Future Illinois point guard Trent Frazier scored 29 points on Friday to lead Wellington (Fla.) to an 84-68 victory against Palm Beach Central (Fla.) — the fifth consecutive win for the Wolverines. That run also includes a school-record 51-point performance by Frazier last week.

The 6-2 lefty is averaging 26.7 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game for Wellington (20-3).

Future Illinois teammates Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett squared off in Southwestern Conference action on Friday night, with Tilmon’s East St. Louis Flyers coming away with a 101-73 victory.

Tilmon paced East St. Louis (14-6) with 27 points and was joined in double figures by three of his teammates. That ended up being more than enough to counter Pickett’s game-high 38 points for the Lancers (11-9).

A pair of Illinois recruiting targets also faced off in Southwestern Conference play on Friday. Edwardsville had 22 points before Belleville West made its first shot, and the Tigers (18-1) rolled to a 73-47 victory.

Edwardsville senior guard Mark Smith, who picked up an Illinois offer at the beginning of the new year, scored a game-high 26 points. Belleville West sophomore E.J. Liddell, who’s also an Illini recruiting target, had 10 points for the Maroons.

With one-time Illinois recruit and Saint Louis signee Jordan Goodwin sitting out the rest of the season for Belleville Althoff to have shoulder surgery, Henricksen said Smith jumped to the top of his list for Mr. Basketball.

“He’s playing for a state-ranked team and putting up massive numbers, and he’s gotten the buzz from media, including myself and others, that don’t get to see him as much since he’s down south,” Henricksen said.

Smith has received offers from Northwestern, Missouri and most recently Boston College since his offer from Illinois and is receiving interest from Indiana.