'Unacceptable' first half dooms Illini basketball

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Jalen Coleman-Lands found his shooting stroke. Malcolm Hill balanced dual responsibilities as scorer and distributor. For nearly a full 20 minutes, Illinois flashed its potential on Saturday at Penn State.

But that solid 20 minutes wasn’t enough to overcome the first 20, when the Illini took a staggering number of questionable, contested shots, gave up just as many open ones to Penn State and found themselves trailing by 20 points at halftime.

Illinois’ comeback attempt ultimately fell short in a 71-67 Penn State victory in front of a crowd of 10,202 at Bryce Jordan Center.

By four points or 20, it was still a fifth straight loss on the road in Big Ten play for Illinois (13-9, 3-6 Big Ten) and a stumble right back off that ladder the Illini were climbing after securing a home win Wednesday against Iowa.

And it was another step away from their diminishing chances of an NCAA tournament bid with nine regular-season games remaining ­— not to mention a reset for an Illinois team without consecutive regular-season Big Ten wins since the tail end of the 2014-15 season.

“Obviously, the way we played in the first half was unacceptable on a lot of fronts,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “I thought they played harder than us in the first half. That was the most disappointing thing.

“We’ve got to pack our defense when we go on the road, and we’ve got to defend. We took good enough care of the ball, we rebounded well enough, but we’ve got to find a way to affect them defensively for 40 minutes.”

Groce, on occasion, has praised his team after losses for whatever stretch of better basketball it played. He was less inclined to do so after falling at Penn State (12-10, 4-5).

“We’ve been down that road where there’s been several times where I’ve been proud of them battling for 20 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 32 minutes, 20 minutes,” Groce said. “We’ve got to sustain it a lot more and be a lot more consistent with that when we go on the road. I expect that for 40 minutes, and that should be the expectation and the standard and the bar.”

Allowing the Nittany Lions to shoot 49.1 percent for the game followed Illinois’ trend on the road in Big Ten play this season. Maryland shot 55.9 percent in its 25-point win, Indiana shot 59.2 percent in winning by 16, Purdue was the highest at 60.4 percent in a 23-point victory and Michigan shot 45.1 percent and dealt with a late Illini rally in a nine-point win.

“You’ve got to do it for a longer period of time,” Groce said. “Our sustainability with that has got to be better.”

Groce said the Illini didn’t have enough of the “whatever it takes to get a stop, whatever it takes to get a good shot and take care of the ball” disposition in the first half. He said the Illinois coaches have to do a better job as a staff for the players and the players have to do a better job for each other in executing the game plan.

“They’ve got to play with more of a nastiness and a chip prior to getting behind,” Groce said. “We’ve got to capture that.”

Opportunities to find that edge this season are waning. And doing so the next time out will be a challenge with No. 15 Wisconsin next up for the Illini on Tuesday at State Farm Center.