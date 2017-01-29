Film review: 5 things to take away from Illinois' loss to Penn State

Audio: PODCAST: Fastener's ETC. Postgame Show 01-28-17 » more Tim Ditman and Michael Kiser conceptualize the Illini 71-67 loss against Penn State with the help of PNC Bank line callers and your texts from the Cassel Heating and Cooling line on this Fastener's ETC postgame Show. Other Related Content 'Unacceptable' first half dooms Illini basketball

Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY took another look at Illinois’ 71-67 loss on Saturday afternoon at Penn State. Five things that caught his eye:

ONE AND DONE

Illinois’ “flow-game” offense is predicated on pick-and-roll, pick-and-pop and dribble-handoff action. So a Princeton offense riff stands out. Penn State’s Payton Banks overplayed Malcolm Hill high on the wing early in the first half. Hill back cut, Jaylon Tate hit him on his way to the basket and Hill finished with an easy layup. Simple. Well-executed. And the only one.



WAITING AND WAITING AND WAITING...

The Illini offense didn’t get much traction toward the basket in first-half possessions until late in the shot clock. The most stagnant play came after the final media timeout of the half. Tate got the ball back from Hill on the left wing with 20 seconds on the shot clock. The senior point guard proceeded to back the ball out to near mid-court and didn’t make a move toward the rim until 4 seconds remained on the clock. Twenty dribbles later, he missed an off-balance 3-footer.



LAYUP LINE

Penn State’s offense had quite a bit more success getting the ball to the rim. In the first half, at least. When the Nittany Lions weren’t knocking down three-pointers, they scored 18 of their 45 first-half points on dunks and layups. The most egregious from an Illinois defensive standpoint? When no Illini picked up Terrence Samuel when he crossed half court following a Maverick Morgan turnover. After receiving a cross-court pass from Shep Garner, Samuel went uncontested through the lane to put Penn State up 26-15.



DUNK PARTY

Mike Watkins scored 10 points for Penn State, one of four Nittany Lions in double figures. Eight of his points came on dunks. Offseason strength gains and vertical jump improvements haven’t made dunks a bigger part of the Illinois offense, but the Illini did have a pair in the final 3 minutes of the game. Similar plays, too. Hill got in the lane and drew the attention of the Penn State defense and hit first a cutting Kipper Nichols for a two-handed slam and then Leron Black for another.



JCL HEATS UP

Jalen Coleman-Lands had more turnovers (two) than shot attempts (one, a missed three-pointer) in the first half. The second half was better in general for the Illinois offense with 53 percent shooting, but also for the sophomore guard in particular. Forget for a moment he got blocked twice in the same possession, and his 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 of 4 from deep, for 13 points was shades of the 2015-16 Coleman-Lands who set a program record for three-pointers by a first year player.