Ballot Breakdown: Gonzaga jumps to top men's spot

A look at how Illinois hoops writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
Richey's Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Gonzaga 22-0 3
2. Kansas 19-2 2
3. Villanova 20-2 1
4. Baylor 20-1 6
5. Arizona 20-2 9
6. UCLA 19-3 5
7. North Carolina 19-4 8
8. Kentucky 17-4 7
9. Oregon 19-3 11
10. Louisville 18-4 14
11. Virginia 16-4 12
12. Florida State 18-4 4
13. Cincinnati 19-2 17
14. West Virginia 17-4 19
15. Butler 18-4 13
16. Wisconsin 18-3 18
17. Saint Mary’s 19-2 20
18. South Carolina 17-4 21
19. Maryland 19-2 22
20. Creighton 19-3 10
21. Southern Cal 18-4 25
22. Duke 16-5 16
23. Notre Dame 17-5 15
24. Purdue 17-5 23
25. SMU 18-4 —
Associated Press Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV. PTS.
1. Gonzaga 3 1,594
2. Baylor 5 1,504
3. Kansas 2 1,503
4. Villanova 1 1,479
5. Arizona 7 1,387
6. Louisville 13 1,237
7. West Virginia 18 1,101
8. Kentucky 4 1,083
9. Virginia 12 1,061
10. Wisconsin 15 1,058
11. UCLA 8 993
12. North Carolina 9 965
13. Oregon 10 863
14. Cincinnati 19 756
15. Florida State 6 727
16. Butler 11 717
17. Maryland 22 518
18. Saint Mary’s 21 409
19. South Carolina 23 384
20. Notre Dame 14 363
21. Duke 17 339
22. Creighton 16 307
23. Purdue 20 264
24. Florida 25 213
25. Northwestern — 106
Richey’s Random Thoughts
The “Gonzaga doesn’t play anybody” crowd probably won’t reach full-throated roar until the Bulldogs snag what’s sure to be a high seed in the NCAA tournament — probably a one — but the thought is out there. So let’s examine that. Sure, blowouts by 36 against a .500 San Diego team and by 47 against six-win Pepperdine don’t do much to dispel the aforementioned notion. But Gonzaga has beaten a once-ranked Florida and still-ranked Arizona and Saint Mary’s, and the Bulldogs’ résumé got a boost when Tennessee (lost to Gonzaga by 10 on neutral court) decided it wanted to beat both Kentucky and Kansas State in the last week.
Richey's Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Connecticut 20-0 1
2. Baylor 21-1 2
3. South Carolina 18-1 5
4. Maryland 21-1 4
5. Mississippi State 21-1 3
6. Florida State 20-2 6
7. Notre Dame 20-3 8
8. Oregon State 20-2 9
9. Louisville 20-4 10
10. Stanford 19-3 11
11. Washington 20-3 7
12. UCLA 17-4 13
13. Texas 16-4 14
14. Duke 18-4 12
15. Ohio State 19-5 15
16. South Florida 17-3 18
17. Green Bay 19-2 20
18. Miami 16-5 24
19. North Carolina State 16-6 16
20. Oklahoma 16-6 21
21. DePaul 18-5 23
22. Kansas State 16-6 —
23. Michigan 17-5 25
24. Syracuse 15-7 —
25. Harvard 16-1 —
Associated Press Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV. PTS.
1. Connecticut 1 825
2. Baylor 2 789
3. Maryland 3 748
4. South Carolina 5 737
5. Mississippi State 4 689
6. Florida State 6 663
7. Notre Dame 8 591
8. Stanford 10 580
9. Louisville 9 543
10. Washington 7 522
11. Oregon State 11 520
12. Texas 12 467
13. UCLA 13 442
14. Ohio State 15 399
15. Duke 14 384
16. Miami 17 320
17. DePaul 21 235
18. Oklahoma 20 199
19. North Carolina State 18 177
20. South Florida 23 168
21. Green Bay 24 164
22. West Virginia 22 114
23. Arizona State 16 113
24. Syracuse — 109
25. Kentucky — 74
Richey’s Random Thoughts
There’s been a changing of the guard in the Ivy League this season. A two-season stretch of dominance in which Princeton went 54-7, won the league twice, was a regular in the Top 25 in 2014-15 and earned the first preseason ranking by an Ivy League team in 2015-16 has given way to Harvard at the top. The Crimson has won 16 straight games after a season-opening loss at Minnesota and has done so behind a quartet of double-digit scorers. Freshman forward Jeannie Boehm, a New Trier grad and 2016 News-Gazette first-team All-State selection, is averaging 8.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks as a starter.
Note: All records prior to Monday’s games
