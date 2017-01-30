Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot Breakdown: Gonzaga jumps to top men's spot
Mon, 01/30/2017 - 9:09pm | Scott Richey
Audio:
PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 01-30-17
Join the News Gazette sports writers at the Esquire in downtown Champaign, as they discuss the latest in local sports. Tonight's guest: Illini softball coach Tyra Perry

A look at how Illinois hoops writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.
1. Gonzaga    22-0    3
2. Kansas    19-2    2
3. Villanova    20-2    1
4. Baylor    20-1    6
5. Arizona    20-2    9
6. UCLA    19-3    5
7. North Carolina    19-4    8
8. Kentucky    17-4    7
9. Oregon    19-3    11
10. Louisville    18-4    14
11. Virginia    16-4    12
12. Florida State    18-4    4
13. Cincinnati    19-2    17
14. West Virginia    17-4    19
15. Butler    18-4    13
16. Wisconsin    18-3    18
17. Saint Mary’s    19-2    20
18. South Carolina    17-4    21
19. Maryland    19-2    22
20. Creighton    19-3    10
21. Southern Cal    18-4    25
22. Duke    16-5    16
23. Notre Dame    17-5    15
24. Purdue    17-5    23
25. SMU    18-4    —

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.    PTS.
1. Gonzaga    3    1,594
2. Baylor    5    1,504
3. Kansas    2    1,503
4. Villanova    1    1,479
5. Arizona    7    1,387
6. Louisville    13    1,237
7. West Virginia    18    1,101
8. Kentucky    4    1,083
9. Virginia    12    1,061
10. Wisconsin    15    1,058
11. UCLA    8    993
12. North Carolina    9    965
13. Oregon    10    863
14. Cincinnati    19    756
15. Florida State    6    727
16. Butler    11    717
17. Maryland    22    518
18. Saint Mary’s    21    409
19. South Carolina    23    384
20. Notre Dame    14    363
21. Duke    17    339
22. Creighton    16    307
23. Purdue    20    264
24. Florida    25    213
25. Northwestern    —    106

Richey’s Random Thoughts
The “Gonzaga doesn’t play anybody” crowd probably won’t reach full-throated roar until the Bulldogs snag what’s sure to be a high seed in the NCAA tournament ­— probably a one — but the thought is out there. So let’s examine that. Sure, blowouts by 36 against a .500 San Diego team and by 47 against six-win Pepperdine don’t do much to dispel the aforementioned notion. But Gonzaga has beaten a once-ranked Florida and still-ranked Arizona and Saint Mary’s, and the Bulldogs’ résumé got a boost when Tennessee (lost to Gonzaga by 10 on neutral court) decided it wanted to beat both Kentucky and Kansas State in the last week.

 

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.
1. Connecticut    20-0    1
2. Baylor    21-1    2
3. South Carolina    18-1    5
4. Maryland    21-1    4
5. Mississippi State    21-1    3
6. Florida State    20-2    6
7. Notre Dame    20-3    8
8. Oregon State    20-2    9
9. Louisville    20-4    10
10. Stanford    19-3    11
11. Washington    20-3    7
12. UCLA    17-4    13
13. Texas    16-4    14
14. Duke    18-4    12
15. Ohio State    19-5    15
16. South Florida    17-3    18
17. Green Bay    19-2    20
18. Miami    16-5    24
19. North Carolina State    16-6    16
20. Oklahoma    16-6    21
21. DePaul    18-5    23
22. Kansas State    16-6    —
23. Michigan    17-5    25
24. Syracuse    15-7    —
25. Harvard    16-1    —

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.    PTS.
1. Connecticut    1    825
2. Baylor    2    789
3. Maryland    3    748
4. South Carolina    5    737
5. Mississippi State    4    689
6. Florida State    6    663
7. Notre Dame    8    591
8. Stanford    10    580
9. Louisville    9    543
10. Washington    7    522
11. Oregon State    11    520
12. Texas    12    467
13. UCLA    13    442
14. Ohio State    15    399
15. Duke    14    384
16. Miami    17    320
17. DePaul    21    235
18. Oklahoma    20    199
19. North Carolina State    18    177
20. South Florida    23    168
21. Green Bay    24    164
22. West Virginia    22    114
23. Arizona State    16    113
24. Syracuse    —    109
25. Kentucky    —    74

Richey’s Random Thoughts
There’s been a changing of the guard in the Ivy League this season. A two-season stretch of dominance in which Princeton went 54-7, won the league twice, was a regular in the Top 25 in 2014-15 and earned the first preseason ranking by an Ivy League team in 2015-16 has given way to Harvard at the top. The Crimson has won 16 straight games after a season-opening loss at Minnesota and has done so behind a quartet of double-digit scorers. Freshman forward Jeannie Boehm, a New Trier grad and 2016 News-Gazette first-team All-State selection, is averaging 8.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks as a starter.

Note: All records prior to Monday’s games

