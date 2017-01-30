Ballot Breakdown: Gonzaga jumps to top men's spot

Audio: PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 01-30-17 » more Join the News Gazette sports writers at the Esquire in downtown Champaign, as they discuss the latest in local sports. Tonight's guest: Illini softball coach Tyra Perry

A look at how Illinois hoops writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Gonzaga 22-0 3

2. Kansas 19-2 2

3. Villanova 20-2 1

4. Baylor 20-1 6

5. Arizona 20-2 9

6. UCLA 19-3 5

7. North Carolina 19-4 8

8. Kentucky 17-4 7

9. Oregon 19-3 11

10. Louisville 18-4 14

11. Virginia 16-4 12

12. Florida State 18-4 4

13. Cincinnati 19-2 17

14. West Virginia 17-4 19

15. Butler 18-4 13

16. Wisconsin 18-3 18

17. Saint Mary’s 19-2 20

18. South Carolina 17-4 21

19. Maryland 19-2 22

20. Creighton 19-3 10

21. Southern Cal 18-4 25

22. Duke 16-5 16

23. Notre Dame 17-5 15

24. Purdue 17-5 23

25. SMU 18-4 —

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV. PTS.

1. Gonzaga 3 1,594

2. Baylor 5 1,504

3. Kansas 2 1,503

4. Villanova 1 1,479

5. Arizona 7 1,387

6. Louisville 13 1,237

7. West Virginia 18 1,101

8. Kentucky 4 1,083

9. Virginia 12 1,061

10. Wisconsin 15 1,058

11. UCLA 8 993

12. North Carolina 9 965

13. Oregon 10 863

14. Cincinnati 19 756

15. Florida State 6 727

16. Butler 11 717

17. Maryland 22 518

18. Saint Mary’s 21 409

19. South Carolina 23 384

20. Notre Dame 14 363

21. Duke 17 339

22. Creighton 16 307

23. Purdue 20 264

24. Florida 25 213

25. Northwestern — 106

Richey’s Random Thoughts

The “Gonzaga doesn’t play anybody” crowd probably won’t reach full-throated roar until the Bulldogs snag what’s sure to be a high seed in the NCAA tournament ­— probably a one — but the thought is out there. So let’s examine that. Sure, blowouts by 36 against a .500 San Diego team and by 47 against six-win Pepperdine don’t do much to dispel the aforementioned notion. But Gonzaga has beaten a once-ranked Florida and still-ranked Arizona and Saint Mary’s, and the Bulldogs’ résumé got a boost when Tennessee (lost to Gonzaga by 10 on neutral court) decided it wanted to beat both Kentucky and Kansas State in the last week.

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Connecticut 20-0 1

2. Baylor 21-1 2

3. South Carolina 18-1 5

4. Maryland 21-1 4

5. Mississippi State 21-1 3

6. Florida State 20-2 6

7. Notre Dame 20-3 8

8. Oregon State 20-2 9

9. Louisville 20-4 10

10. Stanford 19-3 11

11. Washington 20-3 7

12. UCLA 17-4 13

13. Texas 16-4 14

14. Duke 18-4 12

15. Ohio State 19-5 15

16. South Florida 17-3 18

17. Green Bay 19-2 20

18. Miami 16-5 24

19. North Carolina State 16-6 16

20. Oklahoma 16-6 21

21. DePaul 18-5 23

22. Kansas State 16-6 —

23. Michigan 17-5 25

24. Syracuse 15-7 —

25. Harvard 16-1 —

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV. PTS.

1. Connecticut 1 825

2. Baylor 2 789

3. Maryland 3 748

4. South Carolina 5 737

5. Mississippi State 4 689

6. Florida State 6 663

7. Notre Dame 8 591

8. Stanford 10 580

9. Louisville 9 543

10. Washington 7 522

11. Oregon State 11 520

12. Texas 12 467

13. UCLA 13 442

14. Ohio State 15 399

15. Duke 14 384

16. Miami 17 320

17. DePaul 21 235

18. Oklahoma 20 199

19. North Carolina State 18 177

20. South Florida 23 168

21. Green Bay 24 164

22. West Virginia 22 114

23. Arizona State 16 113

24. Syracuse — 109

25. Kentucky — 74

Richey’s Random Thoughts

There’s been a changing of the guard in the Ivy League this season. A two-season stretch of dominance in which Princeton went 54-7, won the league twice, was a regular in the Top 25 in 2014-15 and earned the first preseason ranking by an Ivy League team in 2015-16 has given way to Harvard at the top. The Crimson has won 16 straight games after a season-opening loss at Minnesota and has done so behind a quartet of double-digit scorers. Freshman forward Jeannie Boehm, a New Trier grad and 2016 News-Gazette first-team All-State selection, is averaging 8.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks as a starter.

Note: All records prior to Monday’s games