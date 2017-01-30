UI MBB preview: vs. No. 10 Wisconsin

Audio: PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 01-30-17 » more Join the News Gazette sports writers at the Esquire in downtown Champaign, as they discuss the latest in local sports. Tonight's guest: Illini softball coach Tyra Perry

No. 10 Wisconsin at Illinois, 8 p.m. Tuesday



Lineups

Illinois (13-9, 3-6 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 4.1

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.7

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 17.5

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 9.2

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.2



Off the bench

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 8.8

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.3

F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 4.0

FYI: Hill and Black both rank among the top-10 defensive rebounders in the Big Ten. Hill is tied for seventh at 4.9 defensive rebounds per game, while Black is tied for 10th at 4.7 per game.



No. 10 Wisconsin (18-3, 7-1 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Bronson Koenig Sr. 6-3 14.4

G Zak Showalter R-Sr. 6-3 7.8

F Nigel Hayes Sr. 6-8 13.4

F Vitto Brown Sr. 6-8 7.8

F Ethan Happ R-So. 6-10 14.5



Off the bench

G D’Mitrik Trice Fr. 6-0 5.8

G Khalil Iverson So. 6-5 4.3

G Jordan Hill R-Jr. 6-4 2.1

FYI: Trice doesn’t have the largest sample size when it comes to three-point attempts, but the Huber Heights, Ohio, native leads the Badgers and ranks fourth in the Big Ten in three-point percentage at 48.9 percent.



Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.

Series history: Illinois leads 110-84.

Last meeting: Wisconsin won 69-60 on Feb. 21, 2016, in Madison, Wis.

FYI: John Groce has never beaten Wisconsin in seven tries, going 0-5 against Bo Ryan and 0-2 last season against Greg Gard. Illinois’ last win against the Badgers came Jan. 2, 2011, in a 69-61 victory in Champaign — one of just four in the last decade.



Scott Richey’s storylines

Time for a timeout

John Groce can get demonstrative on the sideline, but that doesn’t always mean he gets that way toward his team. Saturday’s 71-67 loss at Penn State, however, featured one of those moments. When Nittany Lions guard Shep Garner hit a wide open three-pointer to put his team up 57-43 with 9:56 to play, Groce called an immediate timeout. Then he got in his team’s face. “The timeout I called where I met them at halfcourt, I just thought we didn’t keep playing on that possession,” Groce said. “We needed to rotate one more time, and we didn’t rotate. I just wanted to let them know that’s unacceptable.” Groce said choosing those particular moments is “a feel thing” that his players sometimes need in certain situations.



Finding the right combination

The change that put freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas in the starting lineup before last week’s game against Iowa coincided with Groce playing 10 players double-digit minutes. He did it again Saturday at Penn State. Add in the game at Michigan with 27 first-half substitutions, and the Illini have regularly played with constantly-changing rotations the past three games. That, senior guard Malcolm Hill said, shouldn’t cause a problem in maintaining rhythm on the floor. “It shouldn’t because we’re all familiar with each other’s games and have played with each other enough in practice and in games,” Hill said. “Everybody knows each other’s roles. It’s about being able to do your job when you’re out there.”



Happ’s play keeps earning praise

Ethan Happ is one of the most well-rounded players in the Big Ten. The redshirt sophomore forward ranks second in the conference in steals, third in rebounding, third in field goal percentage, eighth in scoring and 12th in blocked shots. In any other season that didn’t have Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan averaging a double-double and leading the nation in rebounding, Happ might have to be considered the runaway favorite for Big Ten Player of the Year. “Didn’t have a shot at him. Just didn’t,” Groce said about the Milan native and Rockridge grad, who committed to Bo Ryan three months after Groce was hired at Illinois. “Obviously, I like what I’m seeing now. He’s a terrific player. He’s continued to get better every year. Very, very physical. Finishes with either hand. ... In our league, I can tell you everyone respects the heck out of him. When you start to prepare for him and play against him, you realize that he, defensively, brings a lot to their team just as much as offensively.”



Prediction: No. 10 Wisconsin 70, Illinois 59

Is now the best time to catch the Badgers on the schedule? Wisconsin actually moved up five spots to 10th in the latest Associated Press Top 25, but did so after nearly losing at Madison Square Garden to Big Ten cellar dweller Rutgers. Outside of Happ, the Badgers didn’t look great, meaning they might have something to prove Tuesday in Champaign. Even if they don’t, it’s a tough matchup for an Illinois team that has shown defensive deficiencies all season. (N-G prediction record: 17-5)