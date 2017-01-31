Illini start too slowly to overcome Badgers

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Wisconsin » more Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Opportunity knocked for Illinois on Tuesday night at State Farm Center with Wisconsin not playing like the 10th-ranked team in the country.

But that opportunity only came after the first 12 minutes of the game. By that juncture, Wisconsin had a 16-point lead that only dipped to 13 at halftime. Familiar territory for the Illini in a season defined by consistent early deficits on the road and now at home.

Tuesday’s early hole was too deep to fully overcome in a 57-43 Wisconsin win.

“Obviously, it’s not something you want to do, but I don’t think it hurts any more or less at home,” Maverick Morgan said. The Illinois center was one of two Illini with 10 points. “It’s never good in any situation. It’s hard both ways.”

Not that Illinois (13-10, 3-7 Big Ten) didn’t try to dig itself out of another double-digit halftime deficit. The Illini narrowed the gap to six points midway through the second half, bringing a crowd of 12,334 to its feet.

“That was one of the times in the game when we were actually hitting our shots,” Illinois guard Malcolm Hill said. “We got like four stops in the row, and we were building off our defense.”

But Tuesday’s rally — like the others this season — wasn’t sustainable. Not with the Illini shooting just 28 percent for the game compared to 41 percent by Wisconsin (19-3, 8-1).

“When they went on a run there was maybe three possessions in a row where we had a turnover, they hit a shot or we didn’t do something right,” Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes said. “From there it was make sure we get stops. When we can do that, we don’t necessarily have to shoot particularly well.”