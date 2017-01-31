Illini start too slowly to overcome Badgers
CHAMPAIGN — Opportunity knocked for Illinois on Tuesday night at State Farm Center with Wisconsin not playing like the 10th-ranked team in the country.
But that opportunity only came after the first 12 minutes of the game. By that juncture, Wisconsin had a 16-point lead that only dipped to 13 at halftime. Familiar territory for the Illini in a season defined by consistent early deficits on the road and now at home.
Tuesday’s early hole was too deep to fully overcome in a 57-43 Wisconsin win.
“Obviously, it’s not something you want to do, but I don’t think it hurts any more or less at home,” Maverick Morgan said. The Illinois center was one of two Illini with 10 points. “It’s never good in any situation. It’s hard both ways.”
Not that Illinois (13-10, 3-7 Big Ten) didn’t try to dig itself out of another double-digit halftime deficit. The Illini narrowed the gap to six points midway through the second half, bringing a crowd of 12,334 to its feet.
“That was one of the times in the game when we were actually hitting our shots,” Illinois guard Malcolm Hill said. “We got like four stops in the row, and we were building off our defense.”
But Tuesday’s rally — like the others this season — wasn’t sustainable. Not with the Illini shooting just 28 percent for the game compared to 41 percent by Wisconsin (19-3, 8-1).
“When they went on a run there was maybe three possessions in a row where we had a turnover, they hit a shot or we didn’t do something right,” Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes said. “From there it was make sure we get stops. When we can do that, we don’t necessarily have to shoot particularly well.”
Or...........just maybe the Illini had to substitute, like they did in the 1st half when they had a little spurt!
Still hard to comprehend WHY that's necessary!
One other issue we noticed. The Badgers all looked sharp.....all wearing their warm up pullovers in warmup. Illini? They looked like an Intermural or "Y" ball team. Sleeveless gray shirths, sleveless white shirts, short sleeve white and gray! Just really scruffy...........not that it wins games........but Geez..........maybe show some Unity and Pride?
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.