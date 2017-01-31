LIVE! Wisconsin

Illinois vs. Wisconsin — 8 p.m., BTN

There's a popular graphic that's been used by about every network whenever the Illini and Badgers are playing. Now that the two teams are squaring off, I'd look for it on BTN tonight. No game can pass without it being mentioned that Illinois senior Malcolm Hill and Wisconsin senior Nigel Hayes are among the top five career scorers in the six major conferences.

Active D-I career scorers (6 major conf.)



1. B. Alford, UCLA 1,729

2. J. Hart, NOVA 1,659

3. M. Hill, #ILLINI 1,628

4. N. Hayes, WIS 1,621 pic.twitter.com/C0bv8F6B8J — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 30, 2017

"Those are special opportunities to watch high-level basketball players do their thing," BTN analyst Jon Crispin said about the Hill-Hayes matchup. "Regardless of what the team’s doing, you know there are individuals out there that can excel on any given night — really put up a big number."

When it comes to Wisconsin, that guy might not be Hayes anymore. Cripsin, who played at Penn State, said Ethan Happ has taken that spotlight.

"I think, if anything, it’s probably less about Nigel Hayes now and more about Ethan Happ," Crispin said. "Malcolm might want to get himself down low and mix it up with Ethan a little bit."

It is worth mentioning, however, that neither Hill nor Hayes is the active scoring leader in Division I. That honor goes to North Florida's Dallas Moore. His 2,208 career points puts him one ahead of Illinois native and Valparaiso forward Alec Peters.

I promised more on the 8 p.m. tipoff between the Illini and Badgers. Here's my thought: The 8 p.m. tip can go away and never come back. I get it. A regular Tuesday doubleheader on BTN is a thing. That means one game at 6 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m. The early game, of course, will go to a matchup in the Eastern time zone.

Doesn't mean I have to like it — particularly with the challenge to bring you complete coverage on deadline. I'm also not alone in that opinion (and not just among media types).

I recently spoke with a friend of mine who's an Illini fan with two small children. He said he'd buy season tickets if not for the number of 8 p.m. tips. That start means the game's not finished until after 10 p.m., and he wouldn't be home until close to 11 p.m. Kind of rough on a weekday.

But, this is a democracy — or so I'm told. I've given the people of Twitter a voice with today's gameday poll:

Good evening everybody and welcome back to another (soon-to-be) late night edition of the LIVE! Report from State Farm Center. Illinois (13-9, 3-6 Big Ten) is about 90 minutes from tip against No. 10 Wisconsin (18-3, 7-1) in yet another "must win" game for the Illini.

At this point, any diminishing NCAA tournament hopes rest on winning probably seven of the last nine games of the regular. Considering the Badgers represent the last elite team in that group — although Northwestern is now a top 25 squad — even a 7-2 finish might not be enough without some Big Ten tournament magic, too.

But, as Illinois coach John Groce would say, is not something the Illini can control tonight. That's a future Illini problem. Tonight's challenge is the newly-minted top 10 Badgers. Wisconsin just snuck past Rutgers on Saturday in overtime — many thanks, I'm sure, were given to Ethan Happ — but it was still a win and the fifth straight and 14th out of 15 for the Badgers. They're pretty good it seems.

Illinois senior Malcolm Hill said the Illini would have to play at least at a "9" or "10" to handle Wisconsin. There haven't been a lot of those nights for the orange and blue. Tonight would be a good night to turn out that kind of performance. The question is ... can they?

While you're waiting for the 8 p.m. tip — more on that later — check out these offerings right here on IlliniHQ.com ...

Badgers bring 'strict' operation to State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN — Tracy Abrams played against Bo Ryan-led Wisconsin teams and watched the Badgers last season in their first year under Greg Gard.

One aspect that hasn’t changed? Basically anything Wisconsin does on the basketball court.

“Obviously, they’ve got different players and personnel, a different coach, but I think they’ve got the same type of concepts and styles that they run,” Abrams said of the Gard-run Badgers compared to the Ryan-run Badgers he last played against. “They still have their same history behind Wisconsin. Real strict and disciplined with what they do on the offensive and defensive end.”

For an Illinois team still in search of consistency at both ends 22 games into the season, No. 10 Wisconsin (18-3, 7-1 Big Ten) has operated in contrast to the up-and-down nature of this season’s Illini (13-9, 3-6).

To continue reading, click here ...

