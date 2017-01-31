UI MBB grades: Under-average effort vs. Wisconsin
Beat writer Scott Richey offers Tuesday's grades for the Illinois-Wisconsin hoops matchup:
PLAYER OF THE GAME: Ethan Happ
Take your pick from the Badgers’ “Big 3,” as they all did things about as well as possible in a not-quite-there Wisconsin display. Happ made good on another trip home to Illinois with 14 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.
BACKCOURT: Badgers D, Illini D
Neither group of guards distinguished itself Tuesday night. But for the Illini, Te’Jon Lucas missed all four of his shots, and bringing Jalen Coleman-Lands off the bench didn’t lead to a more efficient outing.
FRONTCOURT: Badgers B, Illini C-
The Illini actually hit the offensive boards just as hard as the Badgers, but even with Maverick Morgan finishing in double figures again, Leron Black and Michael Finke going a combined 2 of 13 didn’t help.
BENCH: Badgers C-, Illini C-
Pretty limited production for the Illini and Badgers reserves, with Illinois holding a 12-10 scoring advantage. Finke and Kipper Nichols’ energy trying to track down offensive boards was probably the high point.
OVERALL: Badgers C, Illini C-
Wins are typically hard to come by when teams fall behind by 16 points early and then shoot 28 percent for the game. That’s the challenge Illinois gave itself against a Wisconsin team that was never running away.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.