UI MBB grades: Under-average effort vs. Wisconsin

Beat writer Scott Richey offers Tuesday's grades for the Illinois-Wisconsin hoops matchup:

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Ethan Happ

Take your pick from the Badgers’ “Big 3,” as they all did things about as well as possible in a not-quite-there Wisconsin display. Happ made good on another trip home to Illinois with 14 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

BACKCOURT: Badgers D, Illini D

Neither group of guards distinguished itself Tuesday night. But for the Illini, Te’Jon Lucas missed all four of his shots, and bringing Jalen Coleman-Lands off the bench didn’t lead to a more efficient outing.

FRONTCOURT: Badgers B, Illini C-

The Illini actually hit the offensive boards just as hard as the Badgers, but even with Maverick Morgan finishing in double figures again, Leron Black and Michael Finke going a combined 2 of 13 didn’t help.

BENCH: Badgers C-, Illini C-

Pretty limited production for the Illini and Badgers reserves, with Illinois holding a 12-10 scoring advantage. Finke and Kipper Nichols’ energy trying to track down offensive boards was probably the high point.

OVERALL: Badgers C, Illini C-

Wins are typically hard to come by when teams fall behind by 16 points early and then shoot 28 percent for the game. That’s the challenge Illinois gave itself against a Wisconsin team that was never running away.