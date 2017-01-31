UI MBB notes: Chemistry a concern despite team's experience

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Wisconsin » more Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Jalen Coleman-Lands has shown flashes this season of the shooter who broke Corey Bradford’s three-point record for first-year Illinois players a season ago.

Like 18 points on six three-pointers against McKendree in mid-November. Or three three-pointers apiece against North Carolina State and IUPUI. Or four at home against Michigan.

His best game showed off not only his three-point shooting stroke but also a developing all-around offensive game with 21 points at Indiana.

The rest of the sophomore guard’s season has been occasionally rockier. Like in Tuesday’s game against Wisconsin.

But Illinois is better when Coleman-Lands plays well. Ask Illini coach John Groce.

“Obviously, when he makes shots it’s great for our team and makes us a different team,” Groce said. “All of us have a lot of confidence in him shooting the ball as long as he’s taking good ones.”

After a scoreless first half Saturday at Penn State, Coleman-Lands finished with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, knocking down tough shots to boot.

“That’s the scoring ability he has, being able to make contested shots like that,” Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “He’s a great asset to have.”

The regular double teams Hill draws, combined with freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas’ court vision and passing ability, could create more opportunities for Coleman-Lands.

“Of course, on the scouting report (opposing teams) know I can shoot,” Coleman-Lands said. “The likelihood of me getting like open shots is pretty slim. But I trust my teammates to find me, and vice versa. I feel like that’s the key, just being unselfish.”

Seeing a shot fall early doesn’t hurt either.

“As a shooter, it’s always good — or even a scorer in general — seeing the ball go in the hoop,” Coleman-Lands continued. “It’s a good way to kind of get going.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Another January of Big Ten games ended Tuesday night with a sixth loss for the Illini. That marked the fourth time in Groce’s five seasons his team has lost six games in the opening month of the new year.

“Obviously, this whole January has not went particularly how we thought it was going to go team-wise, for sure,” sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams said.

But the Illini aren’t throwing in the towel.

Hill said he’s a “glass half full” guy. Abrams said this team can still finish strong.

“I do feel like we’ve got a little run coming up in us,” Abrams said. “We’ve got to go out there and show it. We’ve got to keep working right now and play our part at a high level.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Former Penn State guard Jon Crispin was on the call Tuesday night for BTN alongside Dave Revsine.

The common thread for the Illini this season, he said, has been consistency.

“What I see is they’re in every game at some point or another; then there’s one small stretch,” Crispin said, referencing the losses at Indiana and Michigan. “It’s hard to say what’s missing because everything is there. It’s the consistency, if I can point my finger at anything.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Abrams’ struggles on the offensive end have been part of Illinois’ consistency issue. Cripsin said Abrams, who knows this is his absolute last shot after two season-ending injuries the last two years, has more pressure on him than any other Illini player. Even if it’s a self-induced pressure.

“What you develop in terms of perspective for how special your opportunity is, you come into this season with a little bit more pressure than everybody else,” Crispin said about Abrams sitting out the last two seasons. “I think once you start to slide a little bit — the shots aren’t falling — you feel the pressure even more.

“Ultimately I would tell him, ‘Dude, you’re not defined by whether you make or miss shots out here. You’re defined by how you handled all that adversity all along the way.’ People will always look back at that like, that’s the type of kid we want our program to be about. I hope he realizes that at some point — hopefully sooner than later. A lot of guys don’t realize it, like me, until they’re 30-some years old.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois has a veteran team and boasts players with plenty of experience. That comes from a roster that includes three seniors, a fifth-year senior and two sixth-year players.

An old team, Groce said, doesn’t exactly mean experience playing together. Groce has pointed out that Abrams hadn’t played with fellow sixth-year athlete Mike Thorne Jr. or Illinois’ sophomores until this season. Lucas and redshirt freshman Kipper Nichols hadn’t played with anybody.

“First and foremost, the potential for Illinois is certainly there,” Crispin said. “The issue I see is the chemistry, and the chemistry issue is probably because you have a bunch of guys that haven’t played together.

“You see Groce kind of mixing up the lineup trying to figure out what rotations work well. It’s an interesting challenge to have. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them all of sudden turn it on late in the season here and make a little run.”

Wisconsin, on the other hand, Groce said, is a veteran team with plenty of minutes logged together.

Nigel Hayes has started every game since his sophomore year. Bronson Koenig joined him in the starting lineup for most of that 2014-15 season and since then.

Zak Showalter, Vitto Brown and Ethan Happ joined the mix in 2015-16. And those five have started every game this season.

“You can tell those guys are not only older, (but) they have played a lot of games together,” Groce said. “They are very connected both defensively and offensively.”

Groce pointed to the Badgers’ come-from-behind victory against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday as an example of how that experience pays off.

“They never panicked and showed great poise even when they were behind three possessions with a minute to go,” Groce said. “They just kind of kept playing and figured it out. Good teams can do that.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Happ is one of the leading candidates for Big Ten Player of the Year. The redshirt sophomore forward and Illinois native has also managed that without attempting a single three-pointer this season.

Stopping him around the basket is the challenge.

“His footwork is exceptional,” Hill said of Happ. “He’s not going to dunk on anybody — he might every once in a while — but his footwork around the rim is great. Then he has an ability to make other players good as well.”