Film review from Illini's home loss to Wisconsin

Video: Richey: Home loss a familiar look » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown on Illinois' 57-43 loss to No. 10 Wisconsin on Tuesday night at State Farm Center.

Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY took another look at Illinois’ 57-43 home loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday night. Four things that caught his eye:



CREATING SPACE

Wisconsin’s 16-2 run to open the game included three ball-screen actions by Bronson Koenig and two different results. The first two opportunities for Koenig saw Illinois center Maverick Morgan hedge toward keeping Ethan Happ from rolling to the rim while Koenig’s defender fought over top of Happ’s screen. Koenig used a dribble to create separation and the space Morgan provided to knock down two open jumpers. The third saw Michael Finke hedge toward Koenig as Te’Jon Lucas fell fighting over the screen. Happ rolled and finished at the rim off Koenig’s assist.

(OCCASIONAL) NEW LOOK

Illinois followed up its first-half scoring drought by forcing Wisconsin into the same as the half wound down. Utilizing what looked like a base 2-3 zone with some 1-2-2 characteristics helped. Malcolm Hill floated up from the baseline to the wing, Lucas drifted back to the high post and the Illini had a counter for Wisconsin’s attempts to break the zone. But, per usual, stretches of zone defense were fleeting.

STRUGGLE TO ADJUST

Hill finished the game 4 of 14 from the field against the Badgers. Not exactly typical for a guy shooting 44 percent on the season who only shot worse than Tuesday’s 28 percent mark four other times this season. Also not typical were Hill’s pair of first-half airballs. Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes said the Badgers wanted to make Hill shoot as many tough shots as possible. Those airballs certainly qualified.

IT GOES BOTH WAYS

The Illini rolled the ball to halfcourt to start possessions more than a half dozen times Tuesday night and at various points in the game. The goal? Save a little time on the clock. That much was achievable, but Illinois still burned plenty of shot clock once it started, and slowing the pace that much simply allowed a good Wisconsin defense to settle in.

LIMITED CHARITY

On the list of Illinois’ advantages as it tried to mount a second-half comeback was Wisconsin not attempting its first free throws until 11:24 remained in the game. Khalil Iverson, for all his new-found three-point ability against Illinois, managed to miss those freebies, and the Badgers didn’t make their first free throws until Hayes knocked down a pair with 6:04 on the clock.