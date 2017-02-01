Tate: Still hard to understand basketball's Badgers

Video: Illini Recap: 'Got to defend the home court' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Hear from Illinois coach John Groce, Illini seniors Maverick Morgan and Malcolm Hill and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard following Illinois' 14-point loss to the Badgers.

Wisconsin’s Badgers don’t look like the No. 10 basketball team in the nation.

Offensively, they’re so-so. They flubbed their free throws (2 of 9) here Tuesday night. In their last five games, they held on for a narrow home win over Michigan, outlasted Minnesota in overtime, throttled Penn State at home, rallied in an awful game to beat Rutgers in OT and handled Illinois 57-43.

So, it’s doubtful they’ll win more than a game in the NCAA tournament. And with four seniors in the starting lineup, they’ll surely fall off the basketball map next season.

Right? Oops, no, that’s wrong. There I go again, underrating Wisconsin.

Like most folks, I’ve been doing it for 15 years because I can’t get a firm grasp on how the Badgers do it. Seeing should be believing. But ...



Atop the league

These Badgers are the product of a culture unmatched almost anywhere. They make a complicated game appear simple.

It resembles Virginia, where Dick Bennett’s son, Tony, holds court. Lest we forget, Dick Bennett took a sixth-place Big Ten team to the Final Four in 2000.

Along came Bo Ryan, with a background in Platteville and Milwaukee, and he never finished worse than fourth in the Big Ten before forcing resistant athletic director Barry Alvarez to promote Greg Gard by abruptly retiring a little more than year ago.

If the UI promoted an assistant, the place would go bonkers. There would be an insurrection. Folks around here think the UI needs Superman in an orange jacket.

All Gard has done is win 20 of 27 conference games as the 8-1 Badgers prepare to host struggling Indiana on Sunday.

They’re steady, too

Wisconsin is exactly what Indiana is not: (1) consistent, (2) defense oriented, (3) protective of the ball and (4) healthy (the same five starters in 22 games).

The transition from Ryan’s Sam Dekker-Frank Kaminsky team has been seamless, and those who doubt their NCAA prospects, consider the Badgers have won 11 tournament games in the last three years, which is 11 more than all the teams in Illinois in that span. In tight quarters with the pressure on, Wisconsin will not flinch.

When the Badgers lost to Duke 68-63 in the 2015 title game, Nigel Hayes played 37 minutes and Bronson Koenig 31 while the other two senior starters on this team were on the bench. Most are willing to wait their turn. Jarrod Uthoff didn’t. He transferred to Iowa. But most do.

Best guess, without even checking names, is Gard has more productive workmen poised to move up alongside Ethan Happ (the nation’s most underrated player) next year. Forget his 60 percent shooting and his steady scoring (32 points at Rutgers), Happ is second in the Big Ten with 44 steals, and is pulling down nine-plus rebounds.

And they keep winning

Wisconsin excels where others fall short. It’s hard to play sound defense. All the rules favor the offense. When a dribbler starts to penetrate, the defender becomes foul-vulnerable. They even put a semi-circle near the basket where a defender can’t take a charge.

So it’s hard. Check the 3 “I” schools in the Big Ten. Illinois can’t. Indiana doesn’t. Iowa is worse than either. But it wasn’t a fluke that Wisconsin held the Illini 32 points under their season average of 75 on Tuesday.

In 11 straight losses to the Badgers, Illinois is averaging 58.5 points. The Illini won’t be traveling to Madison this season, where they’ve been held between 49 and 60 in four of the last five trips there.

Wisconsin has been showing everybody the right way to do it — how to win without cheating, without testing boundaries, without five-star one-and-dones — and yet few are catching on.

It’s as though a universal voice is crying out: “That doesn’t look like it’s much fun. We’ll keep doing it our way.”



Loren Tate writes for the News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.