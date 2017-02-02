Asmussen's Hoop it up: Syracuse on hot streak

Team of the Week

SYRACUSE



Up until recently, it has been a bad season for Team Boeheim. The Orange lost to former Big East rivals UConn and Georgetown during a 6-4 start. It got even worse on Dec. 21, when St. John’s pounded the Orange 93-60. At the Carrier Dome. It was the worst loss for the home team in the history of the building. But Syracuse stunned No. 6 Florida State 82-72 on Saturday at home. Kansas/Nebraska transfer Andrew White scored 24 points for the Orange. It followed that win with Wednesday’s 100-93 overtime victory at North Carolina State. Syracuse shoots for its fourth win in a row on Saturday at home against No. 9 Virginia. Somewhere, Billy Owens is smiling.



Team of the Weak

NORTHWESTERN



Just when we were about to believe in the Wildcats, they went to Purdue and got their doors blown off. Northwestern, which moved into the AP Top 25 earlier in the week, lost 80-59 on Wednesday at Mackey Arena. It wasn’t that close. Purdue hit 13 of 23 three-pointers in a game it led 45-23 at intermission. The Wildcats saw their six-game conference winning streak come to an end. They played without leading scorer Scottie Lindsey, who didn’t make the trip because of the flu. Northwestern remains in good position for its first NCAA tournament berth. Chris Collins and pals are 18-5. The Wildcats have time to get back on track. They are off this weekend before hosting Illinois on Tuesday. After that, it gets tricky with back-to-back games against Big Ten leaders Wisconsin and Maryland.



Final Four



If the tournament started today, these would be the best bets to be playing the final weekend:



1. Gonzaga (Previous: 1)



If the Bulldogs lost their game late Thursday at BYU, drop them to No. 4 and bump everyone else up a notch. Not everyone believes in Gonzaga. In the latest AP poll, the Bulldogs received 46 first-place votes, but Kansas, Villanova and Baylor had a combined 19. Some of that is the weak conference schedule. And some of it is a lack of trust in the Bulldogs based on past failures. H.I.U. thinks this is as good a year as any for Gonzaga to make a run at the title. The only undefeated team left in Division I defeated San Diego and Pepperdine last week by a combined 83 points. Zoinks. The nation’s No. 12 scoring team has six players averaging at least nine points.



2. Kansas (2)



H.I.U. gave strong consideration to moving the Jayhawks ahead of Gonzaga. Not because of anything the Bulldogs did wrong but because of everything Kansas has done right. On the court. Bill Self’s team didn’t allow legal issues to bother it in wins at Kentucky on Saturday and against Baylor on Wednesday. Leading scorers Frank Mason III and Josh Jackson combine for 36 points per game. They topped that against Baylor, scoring 42 points. Mason struggled shooting from the field, missing 9 of 12 shots. But he was 12 of 12 at the line. Kansas hosts Iowa State on Saturday.



3. Villanova (3)



The defending national champions bounced back from their loss to Marquette with an important win against Virginia. The victory against the Cavaliers gives the NCAA selection committee one more reason to name Villanova a No. 1 seed. All that is left for Jay Wright’s team is to take the Big East regular-season and tournament titles. It likely can suffer a loss or two in the final month of the season and still hold on to a top seed. One-time Illinois recruiting prospect Jalen Brunson leads the team in assists and is second in scoring. Wright is not using a deep bench. Eight players are getting the bulk of the minutes. A key injury or two would hurt the team’s ability to make another trophy dash.



4. Arizona (—)



Warning: The Wildcats had a game late Thursday at Oregon State. The Beavers are so bad (4-18 overall, 0-9 in the Pac-12) that Arizona should have been forced to spot them 20 points. Arizona deserved a move to the F.F. based on last week’s L.A. sweep of UCLA and Southern Cal. Sean Miller has the Wildcats humming. They had won 14 in a row going into Thursday. The last loss came against No. 1 Gonzaga in early December. The other loss was to Butler.



Flunking Four



If Santa has a naughty list for college basketball, these teams are certainly on it:



351. North Carolina A&T (—)



The Aggies displace former No. 351 Alabama A&M. Both teams have one win. But A&T’s came in the opener against Greensboro. Since that game, the Aggies have dropped 21 in a row, including Wednesday’s 17-point decision against 6-18 Delaware State. A&T lost by 54 earlier in the season against Notre Dame. Eight of the losses are by fewer than 10 points. So, that’s a good thing. Just two teams in the country score fewer points than the Aggies. We will keep their identities a secret. A&T will make Saint Louis feel better about itself in a game Saturday.



350. Alabama A&M (351)



The 1-19 Bulldogs lost by five points on Saturday against Prairie View A&M. So, it looked like they were starting to figure it out. Then, they lost by 45 on Monday at Texas Southern. The nation’s second-worst offensive team compounds the problem by playing terrible defense. It is also in the bottom 10 nationally in rebounds and assists. A&M has a winnable game Saturday against Mississippi Valley State. How do we know it is winnable? Because the only victory this season for A&M came against the 3-19 Delta Devils.



349. Cal-Santa Barbara (—)



The Big West team has been good before. How do I know? Because I saw it at the NCAA tournament years ago. Funny story: My then-9-year-old son asked me UCSB’s nickname, and I said “the Gauchos.” In a loud arena, he couldn’t hear me very well and asked “the Nachos?” We still laugh about that. Anyway, the Gauchos/Nachos aren’t very good, ranking near the bottom nationally in scoring. They had lost 7 of 8 going into a late Thursday game against Cal State-Fullerton.



348. Southern Utah (—)



The Thunderbirds score plenty of points, averaging 77.7. The problem is the defense, which gives up 84.5 per game. The 4-18 team had lost seven in a row before a game late Thursday at league-leader Weber State.



Conference call



Ranking the best leagues in the land:



LEAGUE PREV.



1. ACC 1



2. Big Ten 4



3. Big East 3



4. West Coast 5



5. SEC 6



6. Big 12 2



7. Pac-12 7



8. American 8



9. Missouri Valley 10



10. Atlantic 10 9



Wooden watch



1. Marcus Keene, Central Michigan — His team isn’t going to win the MAC and got beat at Illinois. But, boy, can he score. In his last four games, he put up 24, 41, 28 and 50. His season average is up to 30.



2. Frank Mason III, Kansas — Self’s best player helped lead the win at Kentucky, scoring 13 points and assisting on four baskets after intermission.



3. Ethan Happ, Wisconsin — We have seen enough. So has Illinois. The Milan native had 14 points and 13 rebounds against the Illini on Tuesday. For the season, he is hitting 61 percent of his shots and almost averaging a double-double.



Random thoughts



The American way



The conference doesn’t get much attention. It doesn’t have the same reputation as the ACC or Big Ten. But the American Conference is playing good basketball. Especially at the top. Left out of the Power 5 during the most recent league shuffle, Cincinnati hasn’t let the snub disrupt its tradition-filled basketball program. Remember, one of the game’s greats, Oscar Robertson, played for the Bearcats. Mick Cronin’s team is 20-2. Both losses came against teams ranked at the time. Cincinnati is fighting SMU for the American title.



Remember them?



Before Thanksgiving, Winthrop came to State Farm Center and knocked off John Groce’s team in overtime. The Eagles have kept on winning. They are 18-5 overall and 9-2 in the Big South. Winthrop needs to win the conference tournament to earn an NCAA bid. But nobody will want to play the Eagles, who are led by Keon Johnson (20.7 ppg).



No average Joe



Time to catch up with the king of bracketology, Joe Lunardi. The longtime ESPN guru likes the ACC and Big Ten. A lot. The ACC has 10 teams in his current bracket, and the Big Ten has eight. The Big 12 is next with seven. Minnesota is in his bracket. And so are Michigan and Michigan State. Hey, there is Winthrop. And good news, Bloomington-Normal, Illinois State makes the cut. Generally, Lunardi is right with most of his picks on Selection Sunday. H.I.U. always has suspected Lunardi had a mole on the committee passing him the brackets. Probably not.





