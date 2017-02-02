League point totals not matching nonconference results

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has experienced a significant drop in scoring in Big Ten play this season.

After averaging 79.8 ppg in 13 nonconference games — the highest mark in John Groce’s five seasons — the Illini have seen their production slip to 66.6 ppg in the Big Ten.

That puts Illinois ahead of only Rutgers in scoring offense. It also represents the second-largest percentage change in scoring under Groce behind the 2014-15 season, which saw the Illini drop from 79.1 ppg in 13 nonconference games to 63.3 ppg in the Big Ten.

Being held under 60 points in three of its first seven Big Ten games was key to Illinois’ offensive dip. Tuesday’s 57-43 home loss to No. 10 Wisconsin was a bigger blow.

Illinois went 31/2 minutes to start the game without scoring, before close to another six scoreless minutes later in the first half to fall behind by 16.

The trend continued for another three minutes in the second half, playing a part in the Illini’s comeback attempt fizzling.

The 43 points scored against Wisconsin wasn’t the fewest in the Groce era, but it was close. The Illini have been held below 50 points eight times under Groce, with more than half of those games coming in the 2013-14 season — Illinois’ worst offensively in the Big Ten since 2006-07.

Tuesday’s biggest struggle against the Badgers? Shot-making. Illinois was 5 of 21 (23.8 percent) from three-point range and not much better overall, finishing 16 of 58 (27.6 percent) from the field.

“I think we had a lot of good shots we missed (Tuesday),” Illinois guard Malcolm Hill said, while adding Wisconsin played solid defense. “I felt pretty comfortable with our offense and the shots we were taking — especially early on.”

Illinois’ defense ultimately spurred its strongest stretch offensively in the second half, when the Illini cut their deficit to six points with 10:55 to play.

“I think that was one of the times in the game where we were actually hitting our shots we got good looks on,” Hill said. “We got four stops in a row. We were just building off our defense. I’d say that’s the main thing that happened.”

Hill finished with 10 points, tying Maverick Morgan for the team high. But Hill’s 10 points also came on 14 shots — 2 of 6 from inside the arc and 2 of 8 from behind it.

“It’s always good if a player takes more shots than they have points,” Wisconsin senior Nigel Hayes said. “I think we tried to do a good job of making it tough on him to get open looks. We know guys’ tendencies, where they like to go and the type of plays they like to run for Malcolm.”

Hill, Morgan and sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands combined to attempt 31 of Illinois’ 58 shots. Groce said he is comfortable with that number. Morgan was 4 of 8 from the field. Hill and Coleman-Lands combined to go 6 of 23. Groce was less comfortable with that.

“I thought Hill and J-Cole were able to get good looks,” Groce said. “We executed some things and got them some shots. We just didn’t make them. … They did a good job on Hill and put some bodies on him and some bigger bodies on him.

“I’m not accustomed to seeing him shoot airballs. We’re better than that, and, of course, he would tell you he’s better than that. We’ve got to make a higher percentage of the shots that we were able to get in the game. We’ve got to make a few more of those — especially the open ones.”

Going low

Tuesday’s home loss to Wisconsin was the eighth time Illinois has been held under 50 points in the last five seasons. A look at the other seven:



Feb. 25, 2016

Indiana 74, Illinois 47

Freshman guard Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 21 points on 54 percent shooting, including five made three-pointers in the home loss. The rest of the team made 12 of 35 shots and went 1 of 13 from three-point range.



Jan. 11, 2015

Nebraska 53, Illinois 43

Tied for second-lowest-scoring game under coach John Groce, the Illini got 12 points apiece from Kendrick Nunn and Malcolm Hill in the road loss. They shot a combined 9 of 29 — only slightly better than the team’s 27.3 percent shooting for the game.



Feb. 15, 2015

Wisconsin 68, Illinois 49

The Illini actually shot 40 percent from the field, 36 percent from three-point range and led briefly in the first half on the road. But even 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from Hill wasn’t enough to spark much offense against the Badgers.



Jan. 12, 2014

Northwestern 49, Illinois 43

The third 43-point effort under Groce — tied for second to lowest — saw the Illini shoot 28.1 percent on the road. That percentage was buoyed by Tracy Abrams, who was 6 of 15 for a team-high 13 points.



Jan. 26, 2014

Indiana 56, Illinois 45

Shooting 21.7 percent on 23 three-point attempts didn’t help the Illini’s cause at Assembly Hall. Rayvonte Rice was 4 of 7 from deep for most of his team-high 20 points, while his teammates shot 1 of 16 beyond the arc.



Feb. 15, 2014

Ohio State 48, Illinois 39

Abrams’ 13 points was a full third of the Illini’s scoring in this record low under Groce — and in a home game to boot. While Illinois was perfect at the free throw line, attempting just four held its offensive output in check.



March 23, 2014

Clemson 50, Illinois 49

Rice didn’t help himself missing all five of his three-pointers, but the Champaign native still led the Illini with 15 points in the second-round loss in the NIT at Clemson. The three-point woes spread teamwide, with three makes in 21 attempts.

