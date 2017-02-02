Seeding is Believing: Kansas responds to loss in big way

Each week until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY will project his top four seeds for each region in the NCAA tournament. This week? The Big Ten might have to get used to one top seed.

EAST

1. Villanova; 2. UCLA; 3. Virginia; 4. Wisconsin

The Cavaliers sport their typically impressive résumé (just overlook the loss at Pittsburgh), and they’re still doing it without a star player. London Perrantes is the closest, averaging more points and assists per game in ACC play, but team’s the thing in Charlottesville. Not that more production from Marial Shayok and Isaiah Wilkins hasn’t helped.

SOUTH

1. Baylor; 2. Arizona; 3. Louisville; 4. South Carolina

Frank Martin’s squad is favored in all but one of its remaining games this season — Feb. 21 at Florida — and the finish to the season could be vital for the Gamecocks. South Carolina lost four of its last seven games last year and bowed out in the first round of the SEC tournament. That had it NIT bound despite a 24-8 record.

MIDWEST

1. Kansas; 2. North Carolina; 3. Oregon; 4. Cincinnati

The Jayhawks responded to their 16-point loss at West Virginia by winning on the road at Kentucky and defeating Baylor on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Close wins both, but a pair of top-seven victories nonetheless, with freshman Josh Jackson notching a double-double in each. The future lottery pick continues to improve, now averaging 16 points and 6.9 rebounds.

WEST

1. Gonzaga; 2. Kentucky; 3. Florida State; 4. West Virginia

It’s difficult to not want to heap effusive praise on Malik Monk — particularly when he has games like he did Tuesday against Georgia. No De’Aaron Fox gave Isaiah Briscoe a chance to shine. He did, totaling 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. And he still was overshadowed by Monk, who hit 7 of 11 three-pointers for a game-high 37 points.