Quick getaway imperative for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — A clear line can be drawn from almost every Illinois loss this season to the next.



The Illini faced a 12-point deficit within the first 6-plus minutes against West Virginia in Brooklyn. Illinois lost that Thanksgiving Day game by 22 to the then-No. 19 Mountaineers.



An 11-point deficit after just more than seven minutes at Maryland? Lost by 25.



Down 10 at Indiana before the first media timeout? Lost by 16.



Trail Purdue by 10 with 14:06 still on the clock in the first half? Lost by 23.



Give Wisconsin a 10-point cushion after just more than four minutes at home? Lost by 14.



And that doesn’t count the double-digit deficits Illinois found itself facing at halftime at Michigan and at Penn State, where late rallies trimmed the final losing margin to single digits.



“I think that’s more mental than anything,” Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “That makes it seem like the other team’s more ready to play than us, which is embarrassing. It’s all on the players. Just from a mental standpoint (a better start is) being locked in early and ready to go from the start.”



Illinois (13-10, 3-7 Big Ten) will try to avoid another slow start on Saturday against Minnesota. The Illini have lost two straight, while the Gophers (15-7, 3-6) have lost five in a row.



Illinois coach John Groce said his team’s early-deficit struggles have migrated from a defensive problem to an offensive issue. Illinois’ defense, statistically, marginally has improved, moving from last in the Big Ten to 11th in defensive efficiency per the KenPom ratings. The Illini’s offense has become less efficient at the same time, also ranking 11th in the conference.



“I don’t think necessarily there’s a magic formula,” Groce said about avoiding a slow start. “The other day I thought defensively we made (Wisconsin) take some difficult shots, and they made them. We just didn’t score enough.”



Picking up the tempo offensively is Illinois’ goal. The Illini played with more pace earlier in the season, and Groce said he wants to see that from his team again with Te’Jon Lucas and Jaylon Tate trying to push the ball.



The rest of the Illini on the floor, Groce said, need to run harder.



“When we play together and we’re actually running the floor, I feel like we’re more of a threat,” sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands said. “When we actually sprint, which is what we’re supposed to do, we sprint in transition and make sure we put pressure on the defense.”



Slight defensive improvements aside, Hill said the Illini still need to focus on that end of the floor. Any offensive resurgence will come from Illinois’ defense and rebounding.



“Just playing good defense and getting a lot of defensive rebounds gives our offense a chance at easy transition points,” Hill said. “It just starts on the defensive end.”