UI MBB preview: vs. Minnesota

Minnesota at Illinois

3 p.m. Saturday



Lineups



Illinois (13-10, 3-7 Big Ten)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 3.9



G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.6



G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 17.2



F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 9.1



C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.2



Off the bench



G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 8.6



F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.0



F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 4.0



FYI: The Illini rank third in the Big Ten in defensive rebounding percentage, hauling in 73.2 percent of available boards. Wisconsin and Purdue are tied for first at 76.4 percent.



Minnesota (15-7, 3-6 Big Ten)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Nate Mason Jr. 6-2 14.0



G Dupree McBrayer So. 6-5 11.1



G Amir Coffey Fr. 6-8 12.1



F Jordan Murphy So. 6-6 9.7



C Reggie Lynch R-Jr. 6-10 8.5



Off the bench



G Akeem Springs Gr. 6-4 9.9



F Eric Curry Fr. 6-9 5.7



C Bakary Konate Jr. 6-11 2.0



FYI: Only Northwestern has held opponents to a lower field goal percentage than Minnesota among Big Ten teams. The Gophers come in second, allowing teams to shoot 39.5 percent.



Details



Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.



Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Jerry Hester (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.



TV: Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.



Series history: Illinois leads 122-65.



Last meeting: Illinois won 85-52 on March 9, 2016, in Indianapolis.



FYI: The Illini’s win in the opening round of last year’s Big Ten tournament was their widest margin of victory in the 2015-16 season. Michael Finke hit five three-pointers, scored a game-high 17 points and was one of four Illini in double figures. Illinois was 14 of 26 from three-point range in the win.



Scott Richey’s storylines



BREAK TIME



The way the schedule fell at the end of January, Illinois put in nine consecutive days including games at Penn State and at home against Wisconsin in addition to practices before and in between. That prompted Illini coach John Groce to give his team the day off Wednesday following the 57-43 loss to the No. 10 Badgers. “I had a chance to get together with some guys, which is just as valuable as certainly practicing in terms of the physical aspects this time of year,” Groce said. “We had a really good workout (Thursday) and got one (Friday) afternoon. They’re usually shorter this time of year trying to keep them physically and mentally fresh as best you can when you get to February. ... Still hard — we got at it pretty good — but not quite as long.”



ON THE BLOCK



Illinois and Minnesota sit at opposite ends of the Big Ten’s blocked-shots rankings. Illinois ranks 14th in the conference with 2.5 blocks per game. Maverick Morgan leads the Illini with 19 blocked shots for the season — or 0.82 per game. Minnesota sits atop the Big Ten in that particular statistical category, blocking 6.5 shots per game. Leading the way is former Illinois State center and Minnesota native Reggie Lynch, who leads the Big Ten at 3.1 bpg — good for fourth in the nation. “When we play against players like that, this is how I think of it specifically — he probably leaves his man more times than not when people touch the paint,” Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “Just be aware of where he’s at because there’s going to be an open man because he goes for a lot of shot blocks.”



FRESH FACES



This is a new-look Minnesota team for Gophers coach Richard Pitino. Nate Mason, Dupree McBrayer and Jordan Murphy all return as starters from a year ago, but Minnesota’s top seven is rounded out by four new players — Lynch, graduate transfer Akeem Springs (Milwaukee) and freshmen Amir Coffey and Eric Curry. That’s led to a bit of a change in game prep for Groce. “Normally, as you would imagine, I’d watch all the games we played them in the previous year,” he said. “Certainly there are a couple guys out there that are the same and philosophically they do some of the same things, but I’ve noticed a lot of difference. They’re a completely different team with a lot of different personnel.”



Prediction: Minnesota 77, Illinois 73



Don’t dwell on Minnesota’s five consecutive losses, only one of which was by double digits and was on the road at Michigan State. This is not the same Gophers team that hit Champaign last season with a 2-13 record before losing by 13 and then dropped the rematch in the Big Ten tournament by 33. Namely, Minnesota actually has enough scholarship players available to fill out a rotation, and Pitino has done so with some serious upgrades defensively with Lynch and offensively behind the emergence of Coffey. (N-G prediction record: 18-5)