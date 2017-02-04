LIVE! Minnesota

Illinois vs. Minnesota — 3 p.m., BTN

Sometimes John Groce will watch game film and have a different opinion than the hone he shared in the immediate aftermath. Like Illinois' loss at Penn State. Groce felt like his team made fewer mistakes — offensively, at least — than he originally thought.

His opinion of the Illini's loss to No. 10 Wisconsin on Tuesday night didn't change. Poor shotmaking. Too many offensive rebounds given up and another slow start all came together for the loss.

Shotmaking ... "We could have had some possessions where I thought the ball should have moved a little bit better, but more often than not we had the right guy shooting the ball and didn’t make enough of them," Groce said.

Wisconsin's offensive rebounds ... "Just too many for us from a defensive rebounding perspective," Groce said. "Although it only led to 12 points, I felt like the times they did score — the (Nigel) Hayes tip dunk — we were on a roll and then all of sudden we miss a block out and he gets a tip dunk. I just thought they were timely second chance points. The block outs have been a big topic of discussion — after the game, meetings, (Thursday) in practice. We just didn’t get it done in that area the other night."

Slow start ... "They made some tough shots, but we didn’t score during that stretch, and that got us kind of behind the eight-ball," Groce said.

So ... the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy is a pretty big deal it seems. I spoke with the first person in line — Champaign native Roy Napier — and found out he was in line at 8 a.m. It was cold at noon when I got here. I can only imagine what it was like at 8 a.m. Look for more in Sunday's News-Gazette.

Good afternoon everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report at The Farm (I'll make that a thing if it's the last thing I do). I'm typically an early arrival for Illinois gamedays — usually three hours before tip to get the LIVE! Report set up and chat with whoever's around — but there were plenty of fans that beat me today.

Apparently the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy being here is a big deal. The line outside The Farm stretched from the west entrance to the southeast entrance at noon with more people arriving every minute. More power to them for waiting in the cold. I got inside as quick as possible.

Today's game, with the trophy on hand and it being social media day (ticket deal), has, if I understand correctly, led to a sellout crowd. It will be interesting to see how close the crowd gets to the 15,544 capacity then. Haven't managed to even sniff that so far this season.

Will a matchup between the struggling Illini (13-10, 3-7 Big Ten) and struggling Golden Gophers (15-7, 3-6) send whatever fans show up home happy? We'll see. Minnesota is on a five-game losing streak — a real dip after a tremendous start to the season — but the Gophers have an interesting mix of talent. For Illinois — on a two-game skid of its own — a different result might be as simple as not falling behind by double digits in the first 6 minutes.

While you're waiting for more LIVE! updates and then the 3 p.m. tip, check out these Illini hoops coverage options ...

Quick getaway imperative for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — A clear line can be drawn from almost every Illinois loss this season to the next.

The Illini faced a 12-point deficit within the first 6-plus minutes against West Virginia in Brooklyn. Illinois lost that Thanksgiving Day game by 22 to the then-No. 19 Mountaineers.

An 11-point deficit after just more than seven minutes at Maryland? Lost by 25.

Down 10 at Indiana before the first media timeout? Lost by 16.

Trail Purdue by 10 with 14:06 still on the clock in the first half? Lost by 23.

Give Wisconsin a 10-point cushion after just more than four minutes at home? Lost by 14.

And that doesn’t count the double-digit deficits Illinois found itself facing at halftime at Michigan and at Penn State, where late rallies trimmed the final losing margin to single digits.

“I think that’s more mental than anything,” Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “That makes it seem like the other team’s more ready to play than us, which is embarrassing. It’s all on the players. Just from a mental standpoint (a better start is) being locked in early and ready to go from the start.”

Illinois (13-10, 3-7 Big Ten) will try to avoid another slow start on Saturday against Minnesota. The Illini have lost two straight, while the Gophers (15-7, 3-6) have lost five in a row.

Gameday has a Championship feel here at @StateFarmCenter in advance of today's #Illini vs Minnesota clash at 3 pm on BTN. pic.twitter.com/AO0Bx3gu4N — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 4, 2017

League point totals not matching nonconference results

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has experienced a significant drop in scoring in Big Ten play this season.

After averaging 79.8 ppg in 13 nonconference games — the highest mark in John Groce’s five seasons — the Illini have seen their production slip to 66.6 ppg in the Big Ten.

That puts Illinois ahead of only Rutgers in scoring offense. It also represents the second-largest percentage change in scoring under Groce behind the 2014-15 season, which saw the Illini drop from 79.1 ppg in 13 nonconference games to 63.3 ppg in the Big Ten.

Being held under 60 points in three of its first seven Big Ten games was key to Illinois’ offensive dip. Tuesday’s 57-43 home loss to No. 10 Wisconsin was a bigger blow.

Then make sure you keep coming back to IlliniHQ.com throughout the game for more from courtside at The Farm.