Film review: 5 things learned from Illinois' loss to Minnesota

Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY took another look at Illinois’ 68-59 home loss to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Five things that caught his eye:

DUNKIN’ MAV

A Maverick Morgan dunk has typically been a rare thing in his Illinois career. But the senior center delivered three against the Golden Gophers. The first was on a well-executed pick-and-roll with Malcolm Hill. The second was perhaps one of the most physical plays of Morgan’s career with an offensive rebound turning into a huge two-handed slam. A tip dunk off a Hill miss completed the trifecta.

SCORING DROUGHT

Saturday marked the first time in two seasons Jalen Coleman-Lands was held without a single made shot, as the sophomore guard was 0 of 10 from the field. His two misses inside the three-point line were both contested, off-balance shots. His eight misses from beyond the arc included a miss in transition, four open looks with a late closeout by Minnesota and three contested shots.

NEEDING SOME SPACE

Jaylon Tate had two points, an assist and a rebound in 13 minutes backing up Te’Jon Lucas at the point. But Tate’s usage early in the first half in a backcourt including Tracy Abrams and Malcolm Hill that was peculiar. He initiated the offense just once in three possessions in that lineup, spending most of his time camped in a corner. That allowed Minnesota’s Nate Mason to drift toward the lane for extra help defense.

DENIED

Minnesota center Reggie Lynch entered Saturday’s game leading the Big Ten with 3.14 blocks per game. The Illinois State transfer had two against the Illini, and both came on Hill. The Illinois guard didn’t have much choice on one — having to put up an attempt as the shot clock expired — but Hill trying to dunk on Lynch before that did not turn out in the Illini’s favor.



SCOUTING ERROR

Akeem Springs is Minnesota’s top three-point shooter at 40.5 percent — a percentage that got better after the graduate transfer guard knocked down 4 of 8 three-pointers against the Illini. Springs has also attempted 30 more threes than his next closest teammate, but that didn’t stop Illinois from allowing multiple wide open looks.

