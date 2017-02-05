Groce's club digging deeper in another lost season

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois avoided the slow start that has plagued it nearly the entire Big Ten season on Saturday afternoon against Minnesota.



No long stretches without scoring. No early double-digit deficit.



And when Kipper Nichols scored five straight points to end the first half, sending the game into the break tied at 35, the first sellout crowd at the newly renovated State Farm Center had a positive vibe at halftime for one of the few times in the new year.



But a season defined by its inconsistencies didn’t let that stand. Illinois didn’t score for four straight minutes to open the second half, and Minnesota’s offense took advantage of more open looks allowed by the Illini defense.



The Gophers stretched their lead to as many as 13 points after Illinois’ delayed slow start en route to a 68-59 victory that saw the announced crowd of 15,544 stream to the exits in the closing minutes.



“It’s always frustrating when you lose and you don’t play as well as you thought we could,” said Nichols, who scored a game-high 16 points. “Different from a lot of games we played fairly well in the first half, but we’ve got to play 40 minutes of basketball.”



Frustration is not where Illinois coach John Groce wants his team to land. Disappointment is one thing — and the Illini were visibly disappointed after losing their third straight game and second in a row at home — but a further backslide into frustration could only compound the problem.



“Those guys care a lot,” Groce said of his players. “I don’t want them putting added (pressure on themselves). I don’t want them to get frustrated. It’s easy to do. A frustrated athlete usually doesn’t perform very well. You can’t allow that to walk around in your mind. You’ve got to be able to take it for what it is, learn from it and move on.”



Illinois’ second-half slump — for the second game — was partly predicated on missed shots. After shooting 46 percent in the first half, the Illini were 9 of 30 (30 percent) from the field in the final 20 minutes.



“Obviously, there’s other aspects of the game,” said Illinois center Maverick Morgan, who had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. “You don’t want to tie defense to offense. You don’t want to do a lot of things, but (making shots is) something you’ve got to do to win pretty much night in, night out. We didn’t shoot it very well. I’m not saying that’s the reason we lost, but that’s something that certainly doesn’t help.”



Groce noted the full arena after the game and said the Illini don’t take that support for granted. What he said he doesn’t pay much attention to is the ire — the frustration — directed at his team in the midst of six losses in seven games, beyond saying it should be directed at him, not his players.



“I’ve got thick skin,” Groce said. “I tell (the players) we’ve got to play for each other and for me, personally, a little higher being and each other. That’s more important to me than anything else. I don’t pay attention to that a whole lot. We just kind of roll. That’s what I want them to do.”