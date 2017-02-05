Tate: Still no answers for Illini

A faintly beating Illini heart absorbed another blow Saturday.



Not a bad start this time, but the same bad basketball result. Sub Kipper Nichols’ 13-point first half kept the Illini even with visiting Minnesota, 35-35, and hope spread through the season’s first sellout crowd of 15,544, a group that included East St. Louis signee Jeremiah Tilmon and Edwardsville prospect Mark Smith.



As it stands, Tilmon and Smith appear to be the state’s leaders for Mr. Basketball honors and would give the Illini a much-needed boost.



Help certainly is called for: Minnesota overpowered the hosts in the final 20 minutes of a 68-59 result, and we are left with this question: Is it time, after a 3-8 Big Ten start that includes six losses by nine points or more, to stop wringing our hands and simply realize this team is overmatched?



Deep thoughts



In this case, Illinois couldn’t overcome the fact that Malcolm Hill and Jalen Coleman-Lands went 0 for 15 from the arc. Fifteen attempts by two quality shooters, and nothing. Even so, most fingers are pointing away from the players and toward fifth-year coach John Groce, who can’t seem to locate answers.



Every Illini venture has an extended dead spot. Saturday’s game swung when the Illini missed seven straight shots to open the second half, and the Gophers embarked on a 9-for-13 burst that included four layups and two short post-up baskets by Illinois State transfer Reggie Lynch (15 points).



Said Groce: “They got us on interior screening and drove us on pick-and-roll in the second half.”



Lynch, who returned to his home state and sat out last season, was particularly impactful. And Milwaukee transfer Akeem Springs, only recently a starter, bagged four big treys including a back breaker when Illinois rallied within 59-52 under the four-minute mark.



“When Lynch stays out of foul trouble, we are a different team,” coach Richard Pitino said. “Lynch protects the rim (68 blocks, No. 2 in nation), and we controlled the game with our defense in the second half.”



Mixing but no matching



In expanding the lead to 54-44 after the break, Pitino stuck mostly with his regulars while Groce continued to sub freely, at one point fielding a lineup that featured just one starter, Hill.



There seems to be no end to his frustrating search for a productive unit. Senior Tracy Abrams, with 21 starts this season, played just three minutes. Abrams’ sixth-year teammate, Mike Thorne, played 10 minutes after sitting out the previous game. Coleman-Lands hit bottom with no points and no assists in 25 minutes.



Now 13-11 and in danger of finishing below .500 for a second straight year — next up is NCAA-bound Northwestern there Tuesday — it is anyone’s guess to whom Groce turns.



Freshman Te’Jon Lucas was a crowd favorite when he received his first start against Iowa, but he has just four baskets and 14 assists in the last four games.



Somebody step up. This heart won’t stand many more hits.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.