UI MBB grades: D+ vs. Minnesota

Player of the Game: Minnesota’s Reggie Lynch

Just ask Gophers coach Richard Pitino. If the Illinois State transfer stays out of foul trouble, Minnesota is a different team. The Gophers’ improved defense in the second half started with Lynch down low.



Backcourt

Minnesota: B+

Illinois: F

The Illini’s five backcourt regulars shot a combined 6 of 34, and five of those makes came from Malcolm Hill. Jalen Coleman-Lands going 0 of 10 crippled the Illinois offense.



Frontcourt

Minnesota: C

Illinois: C

Maverick Morgan and Leron Black both finished with double-digit rebounds, and Morgan’s was a double-double with 12 points. Lynch was more efficient offensively for the Gophers (15 points on 60 percent shooting).



Bench

Minnesota: C

Illinois: B

The Illini held the advantage here thanks to a game-high (and career-high) 16 points from redshirt freshman forward Kipper Nichols. Mike Thorne Jr. was also effective offensively in more limited time.



Overall

Minnesota: B-

Illinois: D+

A first half without a major scoring drought or stretch of defensive lapses had Illinois in a much better place. But in a season plagued by inconsistency, the Illini couldn’t sustain that level of play, and the eventual slump only hit harder after the better start.