UI MBB notebook: Tilmon makes pitch to Smith

CHAMPAIGN — Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith spent Friday going after one another. Or, at least their teams did, with Smith’s Edwardsville topping Tilmon’s East St. Louis 81-70 in a hotly contested Southwestern Conference game.



Smith had 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Tigers (21-1). Tilmon put up 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for the Flyers (14-7). Tempers flared late in the game.



Come Saturday afternoon, Tilmon and Smith were seated side by side in the front row at State Farm Center, with the Illinois signee putting on his own recruiting pitch to one of the Illini’s top remaining targets in the Class of 2017.



“They told me he would be here,” Tilmon said of the Illinois coaches. “That’s what made me come down — to get him here because we need him. I’m telling him that we need him. If we can get him to come here, we’d have another point guard that can shoot and can get to the basket.



“That’s something that we’re looking for. He would help me more because he’s a shooter and I wouldn’t have to worry about getting double-teamed.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Smith said the Illini coaches were definitely OK with him making another unofficial visit to campus. The Edwardsville senior made his first on Jan. 1 to see Illinois beat Ohio State, and he got his scholarship offer that day.



Since, Smith also has received high-major offers from Northwestern, Missouri, Boston College and Indiana. Other programs including Butler, Kansas and California have expressed interest.



“It’s exciting with these schools coming in,” Smith said. “I’m just blessed to have this opportunity. Hopefully I keep playing good basketball. It’s surreal. I’m just glad I’m seeing my hard work pay off. It’s great to have my state school recruiting me, and Indiana’s a big-time school.”



Smith is averaging 22.4 points, 8.6 assists and eight rebounds per game this season.



✰ ✰ ✰



Tilmon’s having just as much success for East St. Louis. The 6-foot-11 center is averaging a double-double — 16.1 points and 11.4 rebounds — for the Flyers. He’s shooting 58 percent from the field and also blocking 3.9 shots per game.



“Everything is going well,” Tilmon said. “I feel like I’m playing well. I’ve just got to stay out of foul trouble in key games. (Friday) the ref was calling a lot of tacky fouls I didn’t really believe were fouls.”



✰ ✰ ✰



The Illinois season isn’t going quite as well. Tilmon and Smith were front and center for a third straight Illini loss and second in a row at State Farm Center. Illinois dropped to 13-11 on the season after falling 68-59 to Minnesota.



Tilmon said he hears the grumbling about Illinois coach John Groce from some of the Illini fan base.



“I hear it, but I don’t listen to it. Politics is going to be politics,” Tilmon said. “It’s kind of tough. A lot of people always throw a lot of shade toward the school, and they’re always saying they can’t wait until I get here. It kind of puts on a lot of pressure.”



But Tilmon said he appreciates how Illinois and the Illini fans have embraced him.



“Every time I’m here, they show so much,” he said. “I just feel very welcomed. I love that about the school.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Illinois’ struggles continued on the offensive end against Minnesota — particularly from three-point range. Redshirt freshman forward Kipper Nichols was 3 of 3 from deep, as he set a career high with 16 points.



“I was just trying to take what the game gave me,” Nichols said. “I was fortunate enough to make some shots on the offensive end.”



The rest of the Illini went 1 of 19 (5 percent) on three-pointers. That included an 0-for-8 mark from sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, who was 0 of 10 from the field overall.



“Very much like the other day, we had two or three threes where no one’s even around — we don’t make any of them,” Groce said, comparing the game to Tuesday’s loss to No. 10 Wisconsin. “Obviously, shot-making, it’s tough to win when you shoot 4 for 22 from three, but I’m very, very comfortable with the balance of who took the shots and the shots we took for the most part.”



✰ ✰ ✰



The margin for winning this season in the Big Ten has been small. Illinois is assuredly in that boat, and, after six losses in seven games, has an increasingly smaller margin for error.



Groce said he’d like for shots to fall every game. Some games — like Saturday’s loss to Minnesota and Tuesday’s to Wisconsin — they didn’t fall for the Illini.



“Being around the league as long as I have, especially when you start playing teams in February and are playing for the second time in some cases, the amount of video you have on teams — and we’ve got good coaches and good players — it’s hard to get easy baskets,” Groce said.



But that doesn’t eliminate every avenue for a potential win.



“If you can take care of the ball and defend and rebound on a consistent basis, then you’ve got a chance,” Groce continued.



✰ ✰ ✰



Nichols scored 13 of his 16 points in the first half off the bench, which matched his career high at that point. He was then the fourth player off the bench in the second half.



“We’ll look at it,” Groce said. “Maybe we could have got him in a minute earlier, but a lot of it’s based on combinations of guys we’re trying to play together.”



Nichols played more at the 3 than the 4 against Minnesota, with Malcolm Hill moving to the 2 in the crunch-time lineup that also included Te’Jon Lucas, Leron Black and Maverick Morgan.



“He doesn’t know that position quite as well as the other one right now,” Groce said of Nichols at the 3. “He’s working on it very hard. We played him out of position a little bit (Saturday) to get him on the floor more.



“I thought he was really productive in his 23 minutes, and he continues to get better. A lot of it’s just his motor and his competitive toughness and his athleticism and body making plays because he’s a pretty tough dude.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Nine Illini played double-digit minutes against Minnesota. Not in that group for the first time, however, was Tracy Abrams.



The sixth-year point guard played a season- and career-low three minutes and was 0 of 1 from the field.



“It was my decision based on kind of what I thought was best for our team at this juncture and for him at this juncture,” Groce said. “We’ll continue to evaluate it.”



