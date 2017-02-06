Ballot Breakdown: Wisconsin men continue climb

Video: Illini Preview: 'We've got to be more locked in' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Hear from Kipper Nichols, Malcolm Hill and Michael Finke before Illinois takes on Northwestern at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Evanston.

A look at how Illinois hoops writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Villanova 3

3. Kansas 2

4. Oregon 9

5. Arizona 5

6. UCLA 6

7. North Carolina 7

8. Louisville 10

9. Baylor 4

10. Florida State 12

11. Cincinnati 13

12. Virginia 11

13. Kentucky 8

14. Wisconsin 16

15. West Virginia 14

16. Saint Mary’s 17

17. South Carolina 18

18. Purdue 24

19. Duke 22

20. Southern Cal 21

21. Creighton 20

22. Butler 15

23. Maryland 19

24. Florida —

25. SMU 25

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Villanova 4

3. Kansas 3

4. Louisville 6

5. Oregon 13

6. Baylor 2

7. Wisconsin 10

8. North Carolina 12

9. Arizona 5

10. UCLA 11

11. Cincinnati 14

12. Virginia 9

13. West Virginia 7

14. Florida State 15

15. Kentucky 8

16. Purdue 23

17. Florida 24

18. Duke 21

19. South Carolina 19

20. Saint Mary’s 18

21. Maryland 17

22. Butler 16

23. Creighton 22

24. Xavier —

25. SMU —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Let’s discuss Wisconsin, OK? After beating both Illinois (by 14 points in Champaign) and Indiana (by five in Madison) last week, the Badgers moved up from No. 10 to No. 7 in this week’s Top 25 — the beneficiaries of six other top-10 teams losing at least once. The No. 7 spot is a bit higher than Wisconsin is ranked on our ballot. The Badgers’ résumé has improved with Marquette, Tennessee, Georgetown and Syracuse posting solid wins of late, but their strength of schedule is only OK among “elite” teams.

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Maryland 4

4. South Carolina 3

5. Mississippi State 5

6. Florida State 6

7. Notre Dame 7

8. Oregon State 8

9. Stanford 10

10. Washington 11

11. Texas 13

12. Duke 14

13. Louisville 9

14. UCLA 12

15. Ohio State 15

16. Miami 18

17. North Carolina St. 19

18. Oklahoma 20

19. DePaul 21

20. Michigan 23

21. Syracuse 24

22. South Florida 16

23. Kansas State 22

24. Drake —

25. Creighton —

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Maryland 3

4. Mississippi State 5

5. Florida State 6

6. South Carolina 4

7. Notre Dame 7

8. Stanford 8

9. Oregon State 11

10. Washington 10

11. Texas 12

12. Louisville 9

13. Ohio State 14

14. Duke 15

15. UCLA 13

16. Miami 16

17. North Carolina St. 19

18. DePaul 17

19. Oklahoma 18

20. Syracuse 24

21. Michigan —

22. South Florida 20

23. Arizona State 23

24. Tennessee —

25. Kansas State —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Baylor was one of the teams poised to take over the top spot in the country from UConn, garnering a dozen first-place votes to Notre Dame’s 14 in the preseason poll. Then the Bears lost by 11 to the four-time defending champs on Nov. 17. But they haven’t lost since, knocking off DePaul, Ohio State, Tennessee, West Virginia (twice), Kansas State (twice) and Oklahoma in their 21-game winning streak, with standout point guard Alexis Jones leading the way.