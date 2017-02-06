Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot Breakdown: Wisconsin men continue climb
Mon, 02/06/2017 - 11:06pm | Scott Richey
Illini Preview: 'We've got to be more locked in'
Hear from Kipper Nichols, Malcolm Hill and Michael Finke before Illinois takes on Northwestern at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Evanston.

A look at how Illinois hoops writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Gonzaga    1
2. Villanova    3
3. Kansas    2
4. Oregon    9
5. Arizona    5
6. UCLA    6
7. North Carolina    7
8. Louisville    10
9. Baylor    4
10. Florida State    12
11. Cincinnati    13
12. Virginia    11
13. Kentucky    8
14. Wisconsin    16
15. West Virginia    14
16. Saint Mary’s    17
17. South Carolina    18
18. Purdue    24
19. Duke    22
20. Southern Cal    21
21. Creighton    20
22. Butler    15
23. Maryland    19
24. Florida    —
25. SMU    25

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Gonzaga    1
2. Villanova    4
3. Kansas    3
4. Louisville    6
5. Oregon    13
6. Baylor    2
7. Wisconsin    10
8. North Carolina    12
9. Arizona    5
10. UCLA    11
11. Cincinnati    14
12. Virginia    9
13. West Virginia    7
14. Florida State    15
15. Kentucky    8
16. Purdue    23
17. Florida    24
18. Duke    21
19. South Carolina    19
20. Saint Mary’s    18
21. Maryland    17
22. Butler    16
23. Creighton    22
24. Xavier    —
25. SMU    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Let’s discuss Wisconsin, OK? After beating both Illinois (by 14 points in Champaign) and Indiana (by five in Madison) last week, the Badgers moved up from No. 10 to No. 7 in this week’s Top 25 — the beneficiaries of six other top-10 teams losing at least once. The No. 7 spot is a bit higher than Wisconsin is ranked on our ballot. The Badgers’ résumé has improved with Marquette, Tennessee, Georgetown and Syracuse posting solid wins of late, but their strength of schedule is only OK among “elite” teams.

 

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Baylor    2
3. Maryland    4
4. South Carolina    3
5. Mississippi State    5
6. Florida State    6
7. Notre Dame    7
8. Oregon State    8
9. Stanford    10
10. Washington    11
11. Texas    13
12. Duke    14
13. Louisville    9
14. UCLA    12
15. Ohio State    15
16. Miami    18
17. North Carolina St.    19
18. Oklahoma    20
19. DePaul    21
20. Michigan    23
21. Syracuse    24
22. South Florida    16
23. Kansas State    22
24. Drake    —
25. Creighton    —

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Baylor    2
3. Maryland    3
4. Mississippi State    5
5. Florida State    6
6. South Carolina    4
7. Notre Dame    7
8. Stanford    8
9. Oregon State    11
10. Washington    10
11. Texas    12
12. Louisville    9
13. Ohio State    14
14. Duke    15
15. UCLA    13
16. Miami    16
17. North Carolina St.    19
18. DePaul    17
19. Oklahoma    18
20. Syracuse    24
21. Michigan    —
22. South Florida    20
23. Arizona State    23
24. Tennessee    —
25. Kansas State    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Baylor was one of the teams poised to take over the top spot in the country from UConn, garnering a dozen first-place votes to Notre Dame’s 14 in the preseason poll. Then the Bears lost by 11 to the four-time defending champs on Nov. 17. But they haven’t lost since, knocking off DePaul, Ohio State, Tennessee, West Virginia (twice), Kansas State (twice) and Oklahoma in their 21-game winning streak, with standout point guard Alexis Jones leading the way.

