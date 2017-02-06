Ballot Breakdown: Wisconsin men continue climb
A look at how Illinois hoops writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
Richey's Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Villanova 3
3. Kansas 2
4. Oregon 9
5. Arizona 5
6. UCLA 6
7. North Carolina 7
8. Louisville 10
9. Baylor 4
10. Florida State 12
11. Cincinnati 13
12. Virginia 11
13. Kentucky 8
14. Wisconsin 16
15. West Virginia 14
16. Saint Mary’s 17
17. South Carolina 18
18. Purdue 24
19. Duke 22
20. Southern Cal 21
21. Creighton 20
22. Butler 15
23. Maryland 19
24. Florida —
25. SMU 25
Associated Press Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Villanova 4
3. Kansas 3
4. Louisville 6
5. Oregon 13
6. Baylor 2
7. Wisconsin 10
8. North Carolina 12
9. Arizona 5
10. UCLA 11
11. Cincinnati 14
12. Virginia 9
13. West Virginia 7
14. Florida State 15
15. Kentucky 8
16. Purdue 23
17. Florida 24
18. Duke 21
19. South Carolina 19
20. Saint Mary’s 18
21. Maryland 17
22. Butler 16
23. Creighton 22
24. Xavier —
25. SMU —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Let’s discuss Wisconsin, OK? After beating both Illinois (by 14 points in Champaign) and Indiana (by five in Madison) last week, the Badgers moved up from No. 10 to No. 7 in this week’s Top 25 — the beneficiaries of six other top-10 teams losing at least once. The No. 7 spot is a bit higher than Wisconsin is ranked on our ballot. The Badgers’ résumé has improved with Marquette, Tennessee, Georgetown and Syracuse posting solid wins of late, but their strength of schedule is only OK among “elite” teams.
Richey's Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Maryland 4
4. South Carolina 3
5. Mississippi State 5
6. Florida State 6
7. Notre Dame 7
8. Oregon State 8
9. Stanford 10
10. Washington 11
11. Texas 13
12. Duke 14
13. Louisville 9
14. UCLA 12
15. Ohio State 15
16. Miami 18
17. North Carolina St. 19
18. Oklahoma 20
19. DePaul 21
20. Michigan 23
21. Syracuse 24
22. South Florida 16
23. Kansas State 22
24. Drake —
25. Creighton —
Associated Press Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Maryland 3
4. Mississippi State 5
5. Florida State 6
6. South Carolina 4
7. Notre Dame 7
8. Stanford 8
9. Oregon State 11
10. Washington 10
11. Texas 12
12. Louisville 9
13. Ohio State 14
14. Duke 15
15. UCLA 13
16. Miami 16
17. North Carolina St. 19
18. DePaul 17
19. Oklahoma 18
20. Syracuse 24
21. Michigan —
22. South Florida 20
23. Arizona State 23
24. Tennessee —
25. Kansas State —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Baylor was one of the teams poised to take over the top spot in the country from UConn, garnering a dozen first-place votes to Notre Dame’s 14 in the preseason poll. Then the Bears lost by 11 to the four-time defending champs on Nov. 17. But they haven’t lost since, knocking off DePaul, Ohio State, Tennessee, West Virginia (twice), Kansas State (twice) and Oklahoma in their 21-game winning streak, with standout point guard Alexis Jones leading the way.
