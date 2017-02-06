Nichols' patience paying dividends for Illini

Video: Illini Preview: 'We've got to be more locked in' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Hear from Kipper Nichols, Malcolm Hill and Michael Finke before Illinois takes on Northwestern at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Evanston.

CHAMPAIGN — Playing the waiting game was not how Kipper Nichols envisioned the start of his Illinois basketball career.

But when Nichols wasn’t granted immediate eligibility this season after transferring to Illinois last December following a brief summer stint at Tulane, that’s what he faced.

Then a little more waiting even after earning eligibility as the redshirt freshman forward saw just five total minutes and took a pair of DNPs in his first four games in uniform.

Nichols’ patience has paid off — both in his increased playing time in the Big Ten and in how he approaches the game. Patience that could benefit Illinois not only in Tuesday’s game at Northwestern, but moving forward through Nichols’ Illini career.

“I’m happy just to be out there right now,” Nichols said. “It’s been a long time coming with the whole half a year I had to sit out.”

“I know I’m a good player,” Nichols continued. “I knew all that time I could help the team. I felt that within myself strongly. It’s just a good feeling the coach having confidence in me and my teammates, too, (and) finally being able to go out there and make an impact.”

Nichols heads into Tuesday’s game at Northwestern (18-5, 7-3 Big Ten) coming off a 16-point effort in Illinois’ home loss to Minnesota on Saturday. He hit that career-high mark playing his typical game — a putback off an offensive rebound and knocking down open jump shots.

Nichols said he tries to let the game come to him. His teammates appreciate that effort.

“He’s willing to do the dirty work and do the things not a lot of players are willing to do for their team,” Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “He always shows great attitude. We appreciate him for that.”

“I think that shows maturity,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke added. “With him, he’s out there playing in the system and doing what he’s asked of.”

Nichols played more at the 3 than the 4 against Minnesota. That was a move Illinois coach John Groce made to get him on the floor more against the Golden Gophers.

Groce said once Nichols has a full understanding of the system and what’s required of the two positions he’ll play, he’ll make a real leap for Illinois (13-11, 3-8).

“He had a little bit of a disadvantage that he wasn’t able to play in the first 11 games,” Groce said. “We had a rotation of guys that were playing, but he stayed with it. When his opportunity presented itself a couple different times, I thought he played well in the minutes that he played.

“The one thing you can count on him for is he’s going to compete and play with motor and play with great effort about every second he’s out there.”

Hill has maintained since Nichols arrived that the Cleveland native had real potential. Hill even dropped a “Jimmy Butler 2.0” as the first thing he said about the 6-foot-6 forward in December 2015.

Games like Saturday’s against Minnesota, the eight-point, six-rebound effort at Penn State and Nichols’ breakout 13 points and eight rebounds at home against Michigan are that potential shining through.

“He gives us a big boost because he always brings that energy and great defense off the bench,” Hill said, “but when you add scoring with that, it just makes him more of a threat and makes him better for our team.”