Richey: State of Illinois basketball still rough

The state of Illinois should snap its three-year streak of missing the NCAA tournament altogether this season. Might even get two teams in. But all is not well for the state’s 13 programs, as college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY spells out:

1. Northwestern (18-5, 7-3 Big Ten)

Post rotation clobbered by season-ending injuries to Aaron Falzon and Rapolas Ivanauskas, but Bryant McIntosh and Wildcats still on track for first NCAA tourney berth.



2. Illinois State (19-5, 11-1 Missouri Valley)

Redbirds had won 12 straight games, including at home against Wichita State, before losing by 41 to Shockers on Saturday night in Wichita, Kan.



3. Illinois (13-11, 3-8 Big Ten)

The Illini are 32-51 in the Big Ten in four-plus seasons under John Groce and are poised to miss NCAA tournament again.



4. Loyola Chicago (16-9, 6-6 MVC)

Ramblers are on pace for second 20-win season under Porter Moser, and just third in last three decades.



5. Northern Illinois (14-9, 6-4 Mid-American)

Huskies will have to finish strong to match last year’s 21 wins, but upshot is most of team will return next season.



6. Southern Illinois (14-11, 7-5 MVC)

If the Salukis manage to finish this season above .500, it will be the first time they’ve done that two years in row in almost a decade.

7. Eastern Illinois (11-13, 3-8 Ohio Valley)

Beat a Power 5 team for the first time since topping Wisconsin in the 1987-88 season, but that team was Missouri.



8. Illinois-Chicago (12-12, 5-6 Horizon)

Dozen wins is nearly as many as the last two seasons combined (15) — a win total the Flames are projected to hit.



9. Bradley (9-16, 4-8 MVC)

The Braves’ rebuild continues in second season under Brian Wardle, who has the third-youngest team in the country.



10. DePaul (8-15, 1-9 Big East)

Pulled off upset of Providence in Chicago, but Blue Demons projected to lose rest of conference games.



11. Western Illinois (7-15, 4-7 Summit)

Dial in the long ball when you play the Leathernecks since no team defends the three-pointer worse.



12. Chicago State (6-19, 1-7 Western)

Three wins against Division I opponents this season is already two more than Cougars recorded last season.



13. SIU-Edwardsville (5-20, 0-11 OVC)

The Cougars’ 17 losses from Dec. 2 through Saturday include one at home to Division II Missouri Western State.