Tate: Groce's ouster not a simple task

Due to the uncertain status of Northwestern scoring leader Scottie Lindsey (flu), Las Vegas oddsmakers were slow to announce the spread for Tuesday’s game with Illinois.

One early report indicated it might be as much as eight points. Later Monday, after Wildcats coach Chris Collins said Lindsey won’t play, it dropped to six.

Just guessing, but of 172 games since 1908 — 132 of which Illinois won — there may never have been a time when Illinois was regarded so much weaker than NU. And this with a 15-point scorer sidelined.

So here’s my question: At a point last month when it became apparent Illini goals would not be achieved, when everyone realized that the defense had irreparable holes and opponents showed up with superior jumpers and penetrators, wasn’t it time to drop the nitpicking and accept certain inevitabilities?

No, not give up. Just bow to reality.



Difference in future

For Josh Whitman, this situation is much more complicated than for fans whose clear call is for change, Change, CHANGE.

This isn’t a normal case. Customarily, when the coach is on the “hot seat,” recruiting tends to languish. More bad around the corner.

That was the case in 2012 when Bruce Weber was removed. The only freshmen joining Groce were Devin Langford and walk-on Mike LaTulip. Freshmen who arrived with Tracy Abrams the year before — Mike Shaw, Myke Henry, Ibby Djimde and Langford — were soon gone, as were Meyers Leonard and Crandall Head.

Thus began Groce’s propensity for transfers with immediate additions of Sam McLaurin and Rayvonte Rice.

This is different. Despite losing 21 of 29 Big Ten games, Groce has fashioned his best recruiting class.

Jeremiah Tilmon (6-foot-10) is ranked No. 17 in the country by scout.com. Point guard Trent Frazier is No. 77 overall and the No. 2 guard in Florida, and his point production is vastly better than many of those ranked ahead of him. Both project as starters for Illinois next season, and Da’Monte Williams and Javon Pickett are solid pickups.



Weighing on Whitman

Whitman spent considerable time with Tilmon and Edwardsville prospect Mark Smith on Saturday, so those young stars can compare his words with the negatives they’re reading on social media. It may ultimately be Whitman’s task to help hold this recruiting class together.

Illini Nation chatter weighs on the side that you can’t base a coaching decision on recruits. But it remains one factor in the equation along with staff buyout costs, timing and availability of top-rated successors, and how attendance and contributions might respond to the extension of Groce.

Most UI supporters trust Whitman with this decision. We all do, that is, until he makes a decision we don’t agree with.

Whitman will listen to all sides. Feedback is heavy from Chicagoland. He’ll hear from Dana Howard and the St. Louis contingent on the positives of Cal coach Cuonzo Martin. (Martin is now recruiting Smith and Tim Finke, but for who? Cal? Missouri? Illinois?)

Whitman knows that former Illini Jerry Colangelo likes Mike Krzyzewski’s USA assistant and former Pelicans head coach Monty Williams. Whitman has heard the push for dozens of others, including former Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg, now flailing with the Chicago Bulls.

Some programs like Arizona and Virginia Tech are already upgrading and extending their successful coaches with the realization that several schools like Illinois may be in the market.



Knowing who’s next

If the Lovie Smith football hiring is any indication, Whitman won’t make a change unless he has a successor in his pocket. The feeling here is that he won’t hire somebody’s assistant or another short-term successor from a mid-major.

Methinks he would, after weighing everything, want to make the same kind of splash that he made with Smith. As for taking on another outlandish salary, consider:

SEC officials made it public that long-term members of that conference received more than $40 million in media distributions in 2015-16. Big Ten distributions are widely reported as greater ... which means, basically, Illinois can pay a basketball coach $20 million (plus perks) over six years and never blink.

The Big Ten check is in the mail, and distributions will leap further with the new rights contract.

That said, don’t discount Whitman’s strong relationship with Groce. More than anything, Whitman would like to be given reason to retain him. But Groce, having languished through another rough January, is making it hard. After all those defensive woes, the UI offense produced just 43 and 57 points in the last two games.

Groce said he doesn’t want player disappointment to reach the frustration level. The fans are already there.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.