UI MBB preview: at Northwestern

Video: Illini Preview: 'We've got to be more locked in' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Hear from Kipper Nichols, Malcolm Hill and Michael Finke before Illinois takes on Northwestern at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Evanston.

Illinois basketball beat writer Scott Richey breaks down Tuesday's Big Ten matchup between Illinois and Northwestern:

Illinois at Northwestern, 7 p.m. Tuesday



Lineups

Illinois (13-11, 3-8 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 3.9

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.2

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 17.0

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 8.9

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.3



Off the bench

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 8.3

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 6.9

F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 5.1

FYI: Black ranks 20th in the country in defensive rebounding percentage, grabbing 27.5 percent of the possible defensive rebounds available. He trails just Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan (third) and Ohio State’s Trevor Thompson (11th) among Big Ten players.



Northwestern (18-5, 7-3 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Bryant McIntosh Jr. 6-3 13.2

G Isiah Brown Fr. 6-2 7.0

F Vic Law R-So. 6-7 13.5

F Sanjay Lumpkin R-Sr. 6-6 7.0

C Dererk Pardon So. 6-8 7.9



Off the bench

F Gavin Skelly Jr. 6-8 6.8

C Barret Benson Fr. 6-10 2.3

G Jordan Ash So. 6-3 0.8

FYI: Leading scorer Scottie Lindsey (15.4 ppg) will miss his second straight game with an illness. Nathan Taphorn (4.5 ppg) also missed the game at Purdue with an ankle injury, but could be available Tuesday.



Details

Site: Welsh-Ryan Arena (8,117), Evanston.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.

Series history: Illinois leads 132-40.

Last meeting: Northwestern won 58-56 on Feb. 13, 2016, in Evanston.

FYI: Northwestern has won 15 percent of its games in the overall series, but the Wildcats hold a 6-5 advantage since 2010. The last time the Wildcats won six of 11 games against Illinois — in a series that dates back to 1908 — came between 1931 and 1939. The Illini are 3-3 against Northwestern under John Groce.



Scott Richey’s storylines

ROADKILL

Illinois has made five trips away from Champaign in Big Ten play so far — the only true road games of the season. The Illini have lost those games by an average of 15.4 points. Tuesday’s game in Evanston marks opportunity No. 6 to pick up a win on somebody else’s court. “The biggest thing is staying in the moment and understanding what’s happened in the past or what’s going to happen two weeks from now has nothing to do with (tonight),” Illinois coach John Groce said. “We’ve got to go out and play. Guys have seemed to be pretty receptive to that. I think that’s challenging for any 18- to 22-year-old kid or teams or players, certainly in the world we live in today. I think it’s even more challenging than when I was growing up.”



BACK TO BASICS

Illinois’ first two home wins in Big Ten play allowed the Illini to break even at the start of the conference season. Their only other win since — a 76-64 victory against Iowa — now stands as the lone positive result in the middle of a slew of losses. The Illini enter Tuesday’s game on their third three-game losing streak of the season. Playing more like they did in beating the Hawkeyes, senior guard Malcolm Hill said, is how they could snap that streak. “I think what won us that game was our defense,” Hill said. “Our defense ignited our offense that game, and I think that’s how we got a big lead on them. They have really good players and one of the best scorers in the country. We did a good job managing them. We can, of course, learn from that, but we just have to apply it each and every game that we play.”

CAT’S MEOW

Bryant McIntosh has been the constant the past three seasons for Northwestern. His play at the point — even with the occasional slip in performance — was something the Wildcats could count on night in and night out. Scottie Lindsey (now that he’s more consistent when he’s not sick) and Vic Law (now that he’s healthy after missing last season due to shoulder surgery) have played key roles in Northwestern’s surge this season. “Obviously, both of them can make shots,” Groce said. “That’s always a good thing, but I think both guys bring even more than that to the table with their szie and their length, which I think makes them the most unique when they play on the perimeter.”



Prediction: Northwestern 68, Illinois 58

Illinois. On the road. Against a team considered among the top 30 in the country. Even if the last part wasn’t factored into the equation, the “math” hasn’t fallen in the Illini’s favor this season away from home. Now that Illinois has lost two straight at State Farm Center and four times on the year, any road victory would be significant. But simply competing for a full 40 minutes would be, too. (N-G prediction record: 19-5)