Illini earn solid grade in win against Wildcats

Player of the game

Illinois’ Malcolm Hill

The 6-foot-6 guard scored all of his team-high 14 points in the second half even though Northwestern didn’t make it any easier on the Illini senior. He essentially willed his team to its first road win this season.



Backcourt

Northwestern: B

Illinois: B

Both Hill and Wildcats point guard Bryant McIntosh turned up their production in the second half, but they had some help. Te’Jon Lucas did a little bit of everything for the Illini, while Vic Law was a solid running mate for McIntosh.



Frontcourt

Northwestern: C-

Illinois: B

Maverick Morgan hit double figures again for the Illini. Perhaps even more important? Michael Finke joined him, knocking down 3 of 5 three-pointers given just enough space by the Northwestern defense.



Bench

Northwestern: C-

Illinois: B+

Kipper Nichols provided his typical spark off the bench in the first half, while Finke took care of business in the second. Those two — plus Jalen Coleman-Lands adding five points, five rebounds and five assists — gave the Illini an edge.



Overall

Northwestern: C

Illinois: B

Winning on the road is significant for Illinois. Winning two Big Ten games in a row would be even more so. That’s the challenge now facing the Illini, who played well — but not without a couple warts — in taking down Northwestern.