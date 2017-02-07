Illini slam away road woes

EVANSTON — That nearly four-minute stretch without any points to start Tuesday’s game at Northwestern? The one made shot in eight attempts at one juncture?

Looked like the typical same struggles, different-day problem Illinois has faced each and every time it has ventured away from home in Big Ten play.

But Tuesday’s game ultimately proved to be different. For one, the Illinois offense actually functioned at a high level before the Illini found themselves trailing by double figures. The Illini defense got plenty of stops, too.

And after failing to close the first half on a strong note — watching its nine-point lead devolve into a tie game at the break — Illinois was the aggressor in the closing minutes of the game.

Getting stops again. Making shots.

It was all enough for a 68-61 victory in front of a 7,614-strong Welsh-Ryan Arena crowd sprinkled with orange that sent the majority of purple-clad Northwestern fans to the exits with an “I-L-L … I-N-I” chant.

“I thought our mental toughness and physical toughness was maybe as complete as it’s been in a while for us,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “We missed a shot. We didn’t let that affect us. We went six or seven minutes to start the game and only scored four or five points. We didn’t let that affect us. Then they made a run to take the lead after we had the lead for a while. We didn’t let that affect us.

“I thought our mental toughness was good. We’ve got to continue to have that. It’s not automatic that you snap your fingers and it’s there. It’s a choice you have to make every day.”

Also different for Illinois was a solid effort for a full 40 minutes.

That, freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas said, was a trigger for the Illini to play one of their most complete games of the season against Northwestern.

That complete game snapped Illinois’ five-game road losing streak this year and nine-game streak total dating back to the 2015-16 season.

“We haven’t been happy with how we’ve been playing,” Lucas said. “We’ve only been playing like one half or half of a half. We knew we had to play 40 minutes, together and tough. That’s what we needed to do, and that’s what we did.”

Illinois must now repeat that type of 40 minutes. Six games remain in the regular season, and opportunities beyond that look at least a little bit brighter at 14-11 overall on the season instead of 13-12.

“We’ll take any win we can get right now — especially on the road playing Northwestern, who’s a big rival for us,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “This is big for us. We’ve been in a little slump, obviously, and we wanted to get out here and steal a win from them. … We need to be better, obviously. More consistent.”

The word from Groce and his players after the game was in sync. Tuesday’s win was good. Now it’s over. Penn State is up next at 1 p.m. Saturday back at State Farm Center.

“It’s a great thing that we can learn from a win this time,” senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “We haven’t done that in a while. We can learn from it because we made a lot of mistakes this game, too, but I think we were playing so hard on the defensive end that we covered it up. Learn from it and get ready for Penn State.”