LIVE! Northwestern

Good evening everybody. The LIVE! Report is back on the road, and beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) is just getting set up at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston for tonight's game between Illinois and Northwestern. Since the Illini (13-11, 3-8 Big Ten) still have a mathematical chance at the NCAA tournament — i.e. basically winning out and then a run in the Big Ten tourney — this game is pretty vital. The Wildcats (18-5, 7-3) are also just three wins away from tying their program record, and each additional victory means the chances Northwestern finally makes the NCAA tournament continue to rise.

So a little "must win" feel to this one all around. But, well, much more so for Illinois. The Illini aren't only just trying to get their first true road win of the season. They've also lost three straight games and six of their last seven. Free fall has commenced, but beating Northwestern would at least start to slow it down.

Can Illinois win on someone else's court? At this point, that's a fair question. So far the Illini are 0 for 5 in that regard. They also lost in their last trip to Evanston when a Malcolm Hill shot that would have tied the game was waved off because Bryant McIntosh was found to have fouled Hill before it went in. Illinois had the ball out of bounds with 2.7 seconds to play, but Hill slipped after receiving the inbounds pass and inadvertently tossed the ball out of bounds in the process.

Malcolm Hill is within three points of moving up two spots on Illinois' career scoring list.#Illini at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN pic.twitter.com/jf0wCJflvB — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) February 7, 2017

So a pretty unfortunate memory Illinois will try to erase while also, you know, trying to salvage what remains of the season. No pressure.

As always, the LIVE! Report is your one-stop shop for all the Illini hoops coverage that's graced this corner of the internet in the last couple days. Check it out ...

Nichols' patience paying dividends for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Playing the waiting game was not how Kipper Nichols envisioned the start of his Illinois basketball career.

But when Nichols wasn’t granted immediate eligibility this season after transferring to Illinois last December following a brief summer stint at Tulane, that’s what he faced.

Then a little more waiting even after earning eligibility as the redshirt freshman forward saw just five total minutes and took a pair of DNPs in his first four games in uniform.

Nichols’ patience has paid off — both in his increased playing time in the Big Ten and in how he approaches the game. Patience that could benefit Illinois not only in Tuesday’s game at Northwestern, but moving forward through Nichols’ Illini career.

To continue reading, click here.

Then try these out after you're done ...

VIDEO: Hear from Kipper Nichols, Malcolm Hill & Michael Finke heading into Tuesday's game at Northwestern. https://t.co/5XUQ8WFGCb | #Illini pic.twitter.com/CIhas1qWJb — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 7, 2017

— Richey: State of Illinois basketball still rough

— Beat writer's prediction: Northwestern 68, Illinois 58

— (VIDEO) Illini Preview: 'We've got to be more locked in'

— (PODCAST) Monday's News-Gazette SportsPage

— (PODCAST) Monday Morning Quarterbacks

— And then ask a question in my weekly chat slated for 12:30 p.m. tomorrow

Edwardsville guard and #Illini target @Mark_Smith_13 now a Rivals 4 and ranked No. 78 in Class of 2017. https://t.co/ha3Kp9ov77 — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 6, 2017

Tate: Groce's ouster not a simple task

Due to the uncertain status of Northwestern scoring leader Scottie Lindsey (flu), Las Vegas oddsmakers were slow to announce the spread for Tuesday’s game with Illinois.

One early report indicated it might be as much as eight points. Later Monday, after Wildcats coach Chris Collins said Lindsey won’t play, it dropped to six.

Just guessing, but of 172 games since 1908 — 132 of which Illinois won — there may never have been a time when Illinois was regarded so much weaker than NU. And this with a 15-point scorer sidelined.

So here’s my question: At a point last month when it became apparent Illini goals would not be achieved, when everyone realized that the defense had irreparable holes and opponents showed up with superior jumpers and penetrators, wasn’t it time to drop the nitpicking and accept certain inevitabilities?

No, not give up. Just bow to reality.

To continue reading, click here.

And then make sure to keep coming back to IlliniHQ.com for more updates before, during and after tonight's game, including the regular postgame videos.