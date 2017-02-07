Losing streak ends for Illini

What happened

The sixth time was the charm apparently. After five straight road losses this season in Big Ten play in which even staying competitive was an issue, Illinois avoided its usual crippling slow start and finished strong to upset Northwestern.

What it means

Little picture? The win against the Wildcats snaps a three-game losing streak for the Illini. Big picture? Well, it’s one win. The Illini aren’t mathematically eliminated from anything yet, but they need several more victories in the final month-plus.

What’s next

Illinois (14-11, 4-8 Big Ten) returns home to State Farm Center — a place it’s lost two games in a row — for a rematch with Penn State. A better start will be necessary. The Nittany Lions (13-12, 5-7) turned a 20-point halftime lead into a win against the Illini last month.