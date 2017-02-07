Potential is there for Illini's Lucas

EVANSTON – Tuesday night’s game will be Illinois’ last at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

For a year, at least.

Northwestern’s home for hoops will undergo a $110 million renovation next year, leaving several Wildcats programs homeless for the 2017-18 season.

The women’s basketball and volleyball teams will play at nearby Beardsley Gym at Evanston Township High School.

Chris Collins’ squad, however, will have to make a 40-minute commute on game days to Allstate Arena in Rosemont, which will be newly vacant for the 2017-18 season with DePaul moving its home games to the brand-new Wintrust Arena at McCormick Square on Chicago’s near South Side.

“There was another option to play at Welsh-Ryan and do the construction over three years,” Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips said after speaking about Tuesday’s announcement of a $20 million gift that will be used to build the Trienes Performance Center — a brand-new, state-of-the-art practice facility.

“Do it as soon as the season ended in March and then shut down the construction again in October when we started practicing,” Phillips continued about moving away from Welsh-Ryan Arena for a season. “That was going to take the better parts of three seasons. We felt like, ‘Let’s just quarantine the area for 18-19 months. Let’s move over to Rosemont and Allstate Arena.’ They’ve really been a great partner. DePaul is moving out, so we become the college basketball tenant.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois facing Northwestern always holds a little more meaning for Phillips, who is an Illinois alum and was a manager for the basketball team under Hall of Fame coach Lou Henson.

“It’s a great rivalry, and rivalries are good when both teams are good,” Phillips said. “Illinois has had good years. Northwestern has had good years. I love it when both schools are fighting for championships. We haven’t gotten there. They’ve had a better tradition, a better history. We’re trying to achieve some of the things they’ve done in their history.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Tuesday’s win at Northwestern was a positive step.

Now, the Illini need more, but senior guard Malcolm Hill said they can’t start forcing things.

“We know we’ve got to string some wins together, but like I always say, if we become too urgent and start playing nervous or playing hectic and then we start playing out of character, which we don’t need right now,” Hill said. “We need to stick to our game plans and play how we play — stick to ourselves.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Jalen Coleman-Lands found himself on the bench at the start of Tuesday’s game against Northwestern — the second time in three games the sophomore guard and regular starter was not in the starting lineup.

Fellow sophomore Aaron Jordan started in Coleman-Lands’ stead, played four minutes and then didn’t see the court again. Coleman-Lands finished with five points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench.

“I thought it might have been one of the most complete games he’s played in two years,” Illinois coach John Groce said.



✰ ✰ ✰

Northwestern played without leading scorer Scottie Lindsey on Tuesday night against the Illini, with the 6-foot-5 junior guard still out with the flu.

Groce said he prepared his game plan for whether Lindsey was playing or not, but added he wanted to face the Wildcats with their top offensive option.

“I’ve been through it so much here the last couple years with guys coming in and out of the lineup for different reasons — a lot of them injury-based reasons — and I don’t wish that upon anyone,” Groce said. “I know he’s a terrific player, great kid. Hopefully he gets healthy soon.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Kipper Nichols followed up his career-high 16-point performance against Minnesota with nine points and three rebounds Tuesday on an efficient 3 of 4 shooting clip.

The redshirt freshman forward said he gets more comfortable the more he plays.

“I’ve noticed myself just even getting in better shape with each game,” the Cleveland native said. “Then getting used to the flow of the game has definitely been a key component of me making an impact.”

Hill said he’s seen Nichols’ grasp of the game increase as well.

“Just IQ with the game,” Hill said. “He’s a freshman. He’s new to the college system. The skill’s always been there. ... I think he’s just getting smarter with the game when it comes to learning about players and scouting and stuff like that.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Te’Jon Lucas’ increased role in the Illinois rotation has been a little up-and-down.

Tuesday was more up for the freshman point guard, as he finished with 11 points, six assists and five rebounds.

“I think the talent, the skill, the potential is all there, and the players know it,” BTN analyst and former Penn State guard Jon Crispin said. “These are guys that practice with him and know how good he really is.”

Still, handing the keys to the offense to a freshman point guard can cause an occasional awkward fit.

“I think you’ve seen some positives and some negatives along the way,” Crispin said. “Chemistry is lacking at times. The ball moving, getting into action quickly, is an issue at times. That’s what you get from a freshman. But all the players understand how good he really is, so that’s why you see there’s patience at times with a guy like Malcolm Hill and patience at times with Maverick Morgan.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Crispin is definitely high on Morgan’s game.

The Illinois center had 11 points against Northwestern, hitting double figures for the 10th time in 12 Big Ten games.

Crispin is particularly high on Morgan in the ball-screen portion of the Illinois offense.

“A lot of coaches out there run a ball screen, but usually it’s a late shot-clock situation and you just screen and try to get your guy an open shot,” he said. “He screens and while he’s screening he’s making his read and goes to the right spot. That’s something you can’t teach.

“He has a great midrange game, which allows him to get to the right spot. His versatility as a big gives him the confidence to actually run the ball screen offense perfectly. I think that’s what makes him so tough to cover.”

