Bob Asmussen's Hoop It Up: Maryland hits brakes

Each week, Bob Asmussen offers his views on the game Dan Dakich and Dick Vitale love to shout about:

Team of the Week

ALABAMA

Second-year coach Avery Johnson is making basketball relevant again in Tuscaloosa. His team is 14-9 and on its way to a postseason tournament. Not every game has been a gem. Alabama lost last week at home to bitter rival Auburn. Johnson’s team bounced back in a big way, using four overtimes to defeat No. 19 South Carolina 90-86 on Tuesday. Alabama survived a career night by South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell, who scored 44 points and hit an SEC-record 25 free throws. Alabama, which led by as many as 17 points in the first half, trailed by seven in the second overtime. Johnson’s son, Avery Jr., led the Crimson Tide with 23 points. Alabama doesn’t get to celebrate long. Kentucky visits on Saturday.



Team of the Weak

MARYLAND

So much for the Terrapins running away with the Big Ten title. Mark Turgeon’s guys released control of the league race with consecutive losses. The first, at home against Purdue, was forgivable. The Boilermakers are on their way to the NCAA tournament and feature one of the nation’s best: Caleb Swanigan (see Wooden watch). But the home loss Tuesday to Penn State was not the way good teams respond. What was once a Final Four contender now looks like a team that might not advance past its first-round game. Melo Trimble scored eight points early in the game. He missed 9 of 10 shots after that and finished with 11 points. That is well below his season average of 17 ppg, which ranks among the Big Ten leaders. Maryland will try to end its skid with a home game Saturday against Ohio State.



Final Four

If the tournament started today, these would be the best bets to be playing the final weekend:

1. GONZAGA (PREVIOUS: 1)

H.I.U. is so confident the Bulldogs won at Loyola Marymount late Thursday that there is no reason for the usual “drop them to No. 4 with a loss” disclaimer. Gonzaga entered Thursday’s game 12th in the nation in scoring and eighth nationally in points allowed. That is what you call a winning combination. The undefeated Bulldogs won a close game last week at BYU and a not-so-close game against overmatched Santa Clara (90-55). The biggest test until the NCAA tournament comes Saturday night, when Mark Few’s team visits Saint Mary’s. The Gaels are ranked and will be ready in their odd-looking gym. The McKeon Pavilion seats 3,500.



2. KANSAS (2)

Other than winning Big 12 titles (he’s got a lot of them), there is nothing Bill Self seems to enjoy more than defeating Kansas State. Self and the Jayhawks did it again Monday, edging Bruce Weber’s Wildcats 74-71 in Manhattan. Kansas, which was coming off a stunning home loss to Iowa State, got 21 points from Frank Mason III and 18 from Josh Jackson. Kansas remains in charge in the Big 12. It visits Texas Tech on Saturday. The Red Raiders are led by first-year coach Chris Beard, who took over for Tubby Smith.



3. VILLANOVA (3)

The Wafers have won four in a row since a two-point loss at Marquette. Josh Hart and pals scored an 11-point win against Georgetown on Tuesday. One of the nation’s best defensive teams, Villanova will need to be at its best when it travels to Xavier on Saturday. The Musketeers have a chance to catch the Wildcats in the Big East standings. A Villanova win will widen its margin to the point that everybody else will play for second. Why do we care? Because in the deep Big East, every tournament game is a challenge. Villanova likely needs to win the conference title to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.



4. BAYLOR (—)

The Bears picked up their 21st win of the season on Wednesday, taking a 13-point lead late at Oklahoma State and holding on 72-69. Johnathan Motley scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds for Baylor, which moved within a game of Kansas in the Big 12 standings. One of the nation’s top defensive teams, Baylor gave up 10 more points than its season average. Scott Drew’s team hosts improving TCU on Saturday.



Flunking Four

If Santa has a naughty list for college basketball, these teams are certainly on it:

351. ALABAMA A&M (350)

Back to the basement for the Bulldogs, who move up/down after last week’s No. 351, North Carolina A&T, beat something called Allen. The only one-win team in the country almost picked up No. 2 last week, losing by a basket to Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. It was back to the old Bulldogs on Monday in a 65-49 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Alabama A&M travels to Alabama State this weekend.



350. TULANE (—)

The Highways fell to 4-20 with Wednesday’s 29-point home loss to Houston. Tulane has dropped eight games in a row. The good news: It is off until Wednesday. The bad news: The next game is against Top 25 SMU. Tulane ranks among the nation’s worst in defense.



349. SOUTHERN UTAH (348)

Apologies to the Thunderbirds if they won Thursday’s late game against Montana. Probably not. Going into Thursday, Southern Utah lost nine games in a row, including last week’s blowouts by Weber State and Idaho State. Only three teams in the country play worse defense than Southern Utah, which is allowing 85 points per game.



348. OREGON STATE (—)

The Beavers played at Southern Cal late Thursday. No need to look up the score. They lost. Most likely by a lot. That pushes the losing streak to 12 games. Oregon State is winless in the Pac-12 and on its way to an 0-18 conference finish. The offense is weak, averaging 64 points per game.



Conference call

Ranking the best leagues in the land:

LEAGUE PREV.

1. ACC 1

2. Big East 3

3. West Coast 4

4. Big Ten 2

5. Big 12 6

6. American 8

7. Pac-12 7

8. SEC 5

9. Missouri Valley 9

10. Atlantic 10 10



Wooden watch

1. Marcus Keene, Central Michigan — The list of candidates has been cut to 20, and the junior guard made it. He bumped his average for the season to 30.7 with a 41-point game on Tuesday at Ohio.



2. Malik Monk, Kentucky — The freshman ranks among the nation’s top-20 scorers. One of the Wooden finalists, he will make millions next season in the NBA.



3. Caleb Swanigan, Purdue — The Big Ten’s best player leads the nation in double-doubles and is hitting 55 percent of his shots from the floor and half of his three-pointers. He also is making 80 percent of his free throws.



Random thoughts

HAVING A BALL

It looks like Steve Alford is building a power at UCLA. It helps to have plenty of Ball brothers on the team or on the way. Freshman Lonzo Ball is starring for the Bruins this season. But his high school brother might be just as good. LaMelo Ball, who will join the Bruins in two years, scored 92 points on Tuesday for Chino Hills, Calif. Ball hit 37 shots from the field, including seven three-pointers. LiAngelo Ball, a high school senior also on his way to UCLA, scored 72 points in a game earlier this season.



WORK TO DO

Former Illinois athletic director Mike Thomas took over on Wednesday as the new athletic director at Cleveland State. He inherits a basketball program that is at the bottom of the Horizon League and soon might look for a new coach. Going into Thursday’s game at Valparaiso, the Vikings were 7-17. Gary Waters is in his 11th year and has led Cleveland State to one NCAA tournament appearance. Hard to believe it has been more than 30 years since Kevin Mackey and Mouse McFadden led the Vikings to a win against Indiana on their way to the Sweet 16.



BUS-TED

It was bad enough that Saint Louis lost by 15 points on Wednesday night at St. Bonaventure. Even worse, the Billikens didn’t have a ride back to the airport after the game. According to multiple reports, the bus driver left the team behind. She was found 40 miles away by state police and was arrested for drunken driving. Another bus picked up the Saint Louis travel party and met the original bus so the players and coaches could get their stuff. The team was able to find the bus in part because of a tracking device in coach Travis Ford’s phone. Technology is good.