Film review: Richey breaks down UI-Northwestern

ON A ROLL

Michael Finke’s ability to stretch the floor was a direct cause of Te’Jon Lucas and Maverick Morgan running a pair of successful ball-screen actions in the first half. Morgan was open rolling to the rim not only because his defender (Dererk Pardon) hedged to cover Lucas but also because Finke’s defender (Sanjay Lumpkin) was pulled from a position of help defense in the lane to the perimeter to guard against an open look for Finke.



HOT SHOTS

The Illini missed two shots in their 17-2 run that saw them build their biggest lead of the game at 21-12. Jalen Coleman-Lands’ miss came early in the run, which he redeemed by getting back on defense and taking a charge immediately even after his right shoe fell off. Malcolm Hill rebounded Finke’s later miss, and the ball ultimately ended up in Lucas’ hands for an open three-pointer.



TOUGH TASK

Hill had to work for his first two points. A screen from Finke on the left wing to get separation from the long-armed Vic Law. Then a give-and-go with Lucas at the top of the key. The go finished his circuit around the perimeter to the right block (courtesy of another space-creating screen by Kipper Nichols) where the timing was just off to turn an alley-oop dunk into an alley-oop lay-in.



LITTLE SUPPORT

Bryant McIntosh unleashed his quick release on Illinois in the second half, going 5 of 9 from the field for 15 of his game-high 21 points. But the Illini made the rest of the Wildcats work. Law scored eight points in each half, but he was 2 of 9 from the field in the second, and Morgan shut down Pardon completely on the block, as the non-McIntosh or Law Wildcats were 1 of 6 from the field.



SOLID FINISH

Hill made two key defensive plays in the final four minutes. He denied McIntosh at the rim after the Northwestern point guard back cut his way to the basket with 3:50 to play, and with 20 seconds on the clock and Illinois sitting on a four-point lead, Hill outjumped Pardon to intercept an inbounds pass from McIntosh to help seal the Illini win.