Richey: Catching up with UI signees, recruits

High school basketball postseason play has started in Florida, and it’s coming up soon in Illinois. SCOTT RICHEY offers a look at how Illinois’ three healthy signees — and one top recruiting target — are faring in those two states:



Trent Frazier, Wellington (Fla.)

SKINNY: Frazier and the Wolverines have won eight straight and head into Friday’s District 9 tournament game against Leonard with a 23-3 record.

STAT WATCH: The lefty point guard is averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

NOTABLE: Frazier set a school record with 51 points in a 96-66 victory against Seminole Ridge on Jan. 20. He was 17 of 27 from the field, including 6 of 10 from three-point range, and also had six rebounds, three steals and two assists.



Javon Pickett, Belleville East

SKINNY: Pickett and the Lancers (13-10) have a rematch Friday at O’Fallon — first of four final SWC games to end the season — after losing to the Panthers by eight on Jan. 3 at home.

STAT WATCH: The 6-foot-4 wing is averaging 26 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

NOTABLE: Pickett is the No. 5 scorer in the St. Louis area and has hit double digits in 20 consecutive games. He’s scored 20-plus points 17 times, at least 30 eight times and dropped 40 in a 67-65 loss to Webster Groves (Mo.) on Jan. 7.



Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis

SKINNY: Tilmon and the Flyers (14-7) open their season-ending stretch in the SWC on Friday at Belleville West and will be the favorites in the remaining four games of the regular season.

STAT WATCH: The top-30 center is averaging 16.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game.

NOTABLE: Tilmon has posted a double-double in 13 of 21 games this season, and the St. Louis-area blocked-shots leader has had at least six blocks in a game six times. One of his best overall performances came in a 101-73 win against Belleville East with 27 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks.



Mark Smith, Edwardsville

SKINNY: Smith and the Tigers (21-1) haven’t lost since Dec. 3, against Belleville West. They’ll put that 17-game winning streak on the line Friday at home against Granite City.

STAT WATCH: The newly minted four-star combo guard is averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 assists and eight rebounds.

NOTABLE: Smith’s meteoric rise in recruiting circles — he picked up offers from Butler, California and Utah this week — can be traced back, in part, to his stat stuffing. Doing it against tough competition doesn’t hurt, and in four games combined facing East St. Louis and Belleville Althoff (with Jordan Goodwin), Smith is averaging 29.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and nine assists.