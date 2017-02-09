Richey: Seeding is believing (Week of Feb. 6)

Each week until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY will project his top four seeds for each region in the NCAA tournament. This week? Hey! Two Big Ten teams:



EAST



1. Villanova



2. UCLA



3. Virginia



4. Kentucky



Steve Alford hit paydirt in landing Lonzo Ball, and not just because the talented point guard and future NBA lottery pick could spend his lone season in Westwood guiding the Bruins on a potential postseason run. No, Alford hit paydirt because Lonzo Ball is from an exciting basketball family. Younger brother LaMelo, fresh off a 92-point game, is a 2019 commit.



SOUTH



1. Oregon



2. North Carolina



3. Cincinnati



4. West Virginia



The Ducks’ loss at Colorado on Jan. 28 kind of sticks out considering they had won 17 consecutive games before it — including wins against UCLA and California — and have beaten Arizona since it. Oregon had plenty of hype heading into the season. The fully healthy version has lived up to it.



WEST



1. Gonzaga



2. Baylor



3. Louisville



4. Wisconsin



Yeah, it probably was time for a “What is going on at Louisville?” moment. Injuries and suspensions (a regular occurrence under Rick Pitino) left the Cardinals with seven scholarship players in their loss at Virginia. They got rolled in the second half. The positives? V.J. King played well, and Quentin Snider might be back soon.



MIDWEST



1. Kansas



2. Arizona



3. Florida State



4. Purdue



Is Caleb Swanigan getting enough credit for what he’s doing this season for the Boilermakers? That’s unclear considering there’s still an “Ethan Happ for Big Ten POTY” camp, which is fine. Happ is good, too. Swanigan has posted a double-double in 20 of 24 games and put up a 55/50/80 shooting slash doing so.

