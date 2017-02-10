Big Ten basketball glance: NIT looks like landing spot for Illini

GROCE-O-METER

We gauge how close John Groce is to ending a three-year NCAA tournament drought: The Illini haven’t totally given up, even as their chances at an NCAA tournament berth are all but extinct. Defeating Northwestern — albeit a depleted Wildcats team without do-it-all guard Scottie Lindsey — was an impressive display by Groce’s bunch. The season record is ugly, but the Illini have a chance to rattle off some wins with a soft schedule to end the season. State Farm Center could play host to a few NIT games, if that’s any consolation.

THE SCHEDULE

Copy editor Steve Bourbon got hit by the upset bug last week, but he still salvaged a 7-6 record in his picks, bringing his season total to 52-29. If only he could get a raise based on his performance in picking Big Ten games. Here’s what’s on tap this week:



SATURDAY

Minnesota at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPNU

The Scarlet Knights have been downright frisky the last few games — taking Wisconsin to overtime, defeating Penn State for their first conference road win and losing a six-point decision to Ohio State on Wednesday. Any progress is good progress for Rutgers.

Bourbon’s pick: Minnesota, 77-65



Penn State at Illinois, 1 p.m., BTN

These two teams played a strange game of basketball on Jan. 28. The Nittany Lions had a 20-point lead at halftime before nearly giving all of it away to escape with a four-point win. Illinois is much better at home than on the road, however.

Bourbon’s pick: Illinois, 84-70



Ohio State at No. 21 Maryland, 3 p.m., ESPN

Maryland had a sterling record heading into last week, but it was upended by Purdue and Penn State. How will this young team respond? Ohio State is 5-3 in its last eight conference games after starting the season 0-4.

Bourbon’s pick: Maryland, 67-66



Iowa at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN

Good to see senior Peter Jok return to form in a double-overtime loss to Minnesota with 28 points and nine rebounds. The senior swingman probably won’t make the NCAA tournament this season, but his Hawkeyes have continued to battle.

Bourbon’s pick: Michigan State, 79-73



SUNDAY

Michigan at Indiana, noon, CBS

Michigan can hurt you in a lot of different ways, as four different players average double figures. Especially if the Wolverines get hot from behind the arc (Michigan averages the most three-point attempts per game in the conference), John Beilein’s bunch can beat anyone in the Big Ten.

Bourbon’s pick: Michigan, 87-80



Northwestern at No. 7 Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Is anyone else worried that Wisconsin continues to play down to the level of its opponents? The Badgers barely escaped in nail-biters against Nebraska, Indiana and Rutgers. Hard to argue with the results, though. Wisconsin is pulling away with a 10-1 record in conference.

Bourbon’s pick: Wisconsin, 67-52



TUESDAY

Rutgers at No. 16 Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN

Purdue is playing some of its best ball down the stretch, winning three in a row against Northwestern, Maryland and Indiana. If the Boilermakers hadn’t given away games against Nebraska and Iowa, they could be in the hunt for a conference title.

Bourbon’s pick: Purdue, 88-48



Ohio State at Michigan State, 8 p.m., ESPN

Both teams are right on the edge of NCAA tournament consideration, although both have 10 losses already. The Spartans have played with the inconsistency of a young team, but there’s no denying their talent.

Bourbon’s pick: Michigan State, 76-64



Penn State at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN

Nebraska missed out on a chance to topple Wisconsin, after Nigel Hayes downed the Cornhuskers with a late three-pointer. Tim Miles’ hot seat has to be downright sizzling after Nebraska has lost eight of its last nine games.

Bourbon’s pick: Penn State, 68-60



WEDNESDAY

No. 21 Maryland at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN

Northwestern is in the most difficult part of its schedule, which is the absolute worst time to lose its leading scorer. The good news is that Northwestern can seal a spot in the tournament with another two or three wins.

Bourbon’s pick: Maryland, 69-58



Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

Jordan Murphy put together a career game with 25 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks against Iowa. The sophomore has seen his production drop, however, after an impressive freshman year in which he averaged 11.6 points and eight rebounds.

Bourbon’s pick: Minnesota, 72-68



THURSDAY

No. 7 Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN

Two of the top defenses in the conference clash in this one. Wisconsin is fourth in the country in points per game, while Michigan isn’t too far behind in 42nd. Expect a grind-it-out, low-scoring Big Ten contest.

Bourbon’s pick: Wisconsin, 59-49

THE STANDINGS

TEAM BIG TEN ALL LAST NIT APPEARANCE

Wisconsin 10-1 21-3 1996, lost in second round to Illinois State

Purdue 9-3 20-5 2004, lost in first round to Notre Dame

Maryland 8-3 20-4 2013, lost in semifinals to Iowa

Northwestern 7-4 18-6 2012, lost in second round to Washington

Michigan State 6-5 14-10 1997, lost in second round to Florida State

Iowa 6-6 14-11 2013, lost in finals to Baylor

Minnesota 5-6 17-7 2014, won title by defeating SMU

Michigan 5-6 15-9 2007, lost in second round to Florida State

Indiana 5-7 15-10 2005, lost in first round to Vanderbilt

Ohio State 5-7 15-10 2016, lost in second round to Florida

Penn State 5-7 13-12 2009, won title by defeating Baylor

Illinois 4-8 14-11 2015, lost in first round to Alabama

Nebraska 4-8 10-14 2011, lost in first round to Wichita State

Rutgers 2-10 13-12 2006, lost in first round to Saint Joseph’s

AWARDS WATCH: How Steve Bourbon sees it

Big Ten MVP

PLAYER, SCHOOL PREV.

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue 1

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin 2

Melo Trimble, Maryland 3

Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern 4

Peter Jok, Iowa —

Bourbon’s take: In 109 fewer minutes than last season, Swanigan has 110 more points, 24 more rebounds, five more assists and 10 more blocks while accumulating fewer fouls and turnovers. The improvement to his game has been astounding. Northwestern looked like a completely different team while Lindsey was out with mono against Purdue and Illinois.



Illini MVP

PLAYER, POS. PREV.

Malcolm Hill, G 1

Maverick Morgan, C 2

Kipper Nichols, F —

Te’Jon Lucas, G —

Michael Finke, F 4

Bourbon’s take: Morgan has scored in double digits in 13 of the last 15 games. So why isn’t he No. 1 on this list? Hill has reached at least 10 points in 19 straight games. Tough luck. The freshman duo of Nichols and Lucas continues to play well in spurts and should see its roles increase even further down the stretch.



Freshman of the Year

PLAYER, SCHOOL PREV.

Miles Bridges, Michigan State 1

Justin Jackson, Maryland 2

Amir Coffey, Minnesota 4

Nick Ward, Michigan State 5

Anthony Cowan, Maryland 3

Bourbon’s take: In his last seven games, Bridges is averaging 18.9 points per game and eight rebounds per game. Expand those numbers to the full season and Bridges would be third in the conference in scoring and sixth in rebounds.



Coach of the Year

COACH, SCHOOL PREV.

Mark Turgeon, Maryland 1

Chris Collins, Northwestern 2

Greg Gard, Wisconsin 3

Matt Painter, Purdue 4

Tom Izzo, Michigan State 5

Bourbon’s take: Same rankings as last week, although change will be on the horizon if Maryland and Northwestern continue to stumble. Gard’s Badgers are clearly the best team of the bunch, but that doesn’t mean he’ll win the award. Someone will feel like he got shafted for this one.



Dance cards

SCHOOL POSTSEASON FATE

Maryland NCAA

Michigan NCAA

Michigan State NCAA

Minnesota NCAA

Northwestern NCAA

Purdue NCAA

Wisconsin NCAA

Indiana NIT

Iowa NIT

Illinois CBI

Ohio State Home

Nebraska Home

Penn State Home

Rutgers Home

Bourbon’s take: Even with a lackluster 5-6 mark in Big Ten play, Minnesota has seven losses overall. It will be awfully hard for the selection committee to keep out a Power 5 team with 20 to 22 wins, which is doable for the Gophers. It feels like the clock has struck midnight and the Hoosiers have turned back into a pumpkin. Indiana has lost two in a row and missed an excellent chance at a quality win by losing to in-state rival Purdue on Thursday night. Even worse for Indiana? The Hoosiers have two games remaining at home this season.