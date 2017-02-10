Jordan takes team-first approach

CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Jordan earned his second start of the season and eighth of his career, on Tuesday night at Northwestern. Then the sophomore guard subbed out at the first media timeout, giving way to Tracy Abrams.



Jordan didn’t play again. Those first four minutes were his only four minutes in Illinois’ 68-61 victory against the Wildcats — the Illini’s first road win this season and first in just more than a full calendar year.



John Groce started Jordan for a reason.



“I think the biggest thing with him is Aaron, from an effort standpoint and attitude standpoint, is just tremendous and had been rock solid and steady,” the Illini coach said. “It was just a decision I made that I thought was best for our team at the time.”



Groce also didn’t think he wouldn’t play Jordan again after giving him the start.



“No, no I didn’t,” he said. “We started playing some other guys and rotating them in, and they played really well. That was more of a game-management decision.”



Jordan’s playing time hasn’t been quite that volatile in his nearly two seasons at Illinois, but it’s certainly been varied. After averaging 11.4 minutes per game last season, the 6-foot-5 guard is averaging seven minutes per game this season.



Jordan hit his per-game average from last season in the first five games this season. Then he dropped to five minutes per game in the next five. Then he took three consecutive DNPs. Jordan has played as many as 10 minutes in the Big Ten and also had two more DNPs.



“It’s been interesting,” Jordan said. “Not going to say it’s easy, but I’ve been handling it like I always do — toughing it out, keeping my head on straight for my teammates and doing it for them. I’m not going to say it’s the easiest thing in the world, but that’s not going to stop me from working hard every day.”



That approach is what endears Jordan to his teammates. Redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke called Jordan one of the best teammates he’s ever had. Jordan cares about the team.



“Obviously, he wants to play and wants to do well, but he understands his role and is going to do what he’s asked of,” Finke said. “If Coach wants him to play, he’s going to go in. If not, he’s going to be one of the best teammates you can have on the bench.”



Senior Malcolm Hill said Jordan has been that way since he joined the Illini.



“That’s why a lot of guys appreciate him,” Hill said. “He’s not worried about how things are going for him individually but how things are going for the team. That’s what I really like about him a lot. I appreciate that. I’m pretty sure everyone else does, too.”



Jordan is averaging 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in his limited action this season. Known for his shooting, the Plainfield East grad is 6 of 17 from three-point range. But it’s on the defensive end, Jordan said, he’s made the most strides since last season.



What hasn’t changed is his approach every practice and every game. Even though he doesn’t know if he’ll play, and if he does how much he’ll actually play.



“I’ve discovered if you keep a positive attitude on the bench, when you do get in you’re going to bring that positive attitude to the team, and it’s going to help you out in the long run,” Jordan said. “If you’re up cheering, giving people high-fives, when you get in you’re going to do something good most of the time. If you have a bad attitude when you’re on the bench, when you get in it’s probably going to show.



“That’s just who I am. It’s not going to change.”