UI MBB preview: vs. Penn State

Penn State at Illinois, 1 p.m. Saturday



Lineups



Illinois (14-11, 4-8 Big Ten)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 4.2



G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.1



G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 16.9



F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 8.5



C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.3



Off the bench



G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 8.1



F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.0



F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 5.4



Penn State (13-12, 5-7 Big Ten)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Anthony Carr Fr. 6-3 12.3



G Shep Garner Jr. 6-2 12.6



G Josh Reaves So. 6-4 7.7



F Lamar Stevens Fr. 6-7 12.0



F Mike Watkins R-Fr. 6-9 9.6



Off the bench



F Payton Banks Jr. 6-6 11.1



F Julian Moore Jr. 6-10 2.9



G Nazeer Bostick Fr. 6-4 1.2



Details



Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.



Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.



TV: Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.



Series history: Illinois leads 28-15.



Last meeting: Penn State won 71-67 on Jan. 28 in State College, Pa.



Scott Richey’s storylines



STOPPING POWER



Illinois’ defensive efficiency in Big Ten play has skyrocketed in the last two weeks. Once ranked next to last in the conference in defensive efficiency, the Illini now check in at No. 5. They’re turning teams over, limiting offensive rebounds and better defending the three-point line. Illinois coach John Groce pointed to improvement from his two least-experienced players — Te’Jon Lucas and Kipper Nichols — and one of his most experienced in Malcolm Hill for the defensive gains. “You kind of put all of those things into a hat, mix it up, and I think those are some of the reasons we’ve improved defensively,” Groce said. “I do think we’ve gotten a lot better and have been able to play really good defensively against some really good offensive teams.”



WHAT CAN YOU DO?



The Illini gave up 18 points to Penn State’s Shep Garner and 17 more to Payton Banks in their loss in Happy Valley in late January. Both Nittany Lions veterans hit four three-pointers, taking advantage of some open looks allowed by the Illinois offense in the first half. “I thought rewatching it — especially heading into this one — they made some tough shots,” Groce said. “They’ve got good players, and sometimes when you have good players they make shots.”



DOUBLING UP



Illinois hasn’t won back-to-back Big Ten games this season. Didn’t string consecutive conference victories together in the regular season last year, either. The last time the Illini managed that? When they defeated Northwestern on Feb. 28, 2015, and then topped Nebraska four days later. That’s 711 days since Illinois won two straight in the Big Ten. The Illini, of course, have another opportunity on Saturday after winning on the road at Northwestern on Tuesday. “Our resiliency the guys showed down the stretch to compete, get stops and finish some plays to win the game, I thought, was huge,” Groce said about the win against the Wildcats. “You do hope that, certainly, mentally and physically that we can build on that.”



Prediction: Illinois 72, Penn St. 67



Illinois has lived in “must-win” territory for most of the Big Ten season, so that doesn’t change Saturday against Penn State. What has to change for the Illini, who hold the slimmest of hopes for more play this season after the Big Ten tournament, is turning “must win” into “actually did win.” A better start this time around against the Nittany Lions will be imperative. (N-G prediction record: 19-6)