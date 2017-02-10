Whitman mum on Illini basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman has been a regular in the stands for Illinois basketball games this season.

Home and away.

From Champaign to Brooklyn, N.Y., to West Lafayette, Ind., and plenty of destinations in between.

Whitman is there. He hears the conversations. He gets a feel for the state of the Illini basketball program.

That vibe, with Illinois (14-11, 4-8 Big Ten) set to continue conference action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Penn State at State Farm Center, has turned. From the Illini fan perspective, John Groce is on the hot seat, with Illinois flirting with a fourth straight season on the outside looking in at the NCAA tournament.

Just check out social media or tune in to a postgame radio call-in show.

Whitman has made few public statements — outside of releases by the DIA — in the new year. Taking questions after announcing Chris Tamas as the next Illinois volleyball coach, Whitman deflected after one about how he is evaluating the men’s basketball program.

“What I’m doing right now is supporting our basketball team to the nth degree,” Whitman said. “They’ve got a big game (Saturday). They’ve got another big game after that. They’ve got six big games left for the season and then the conference tournament.”

Whitman said he would encourage Illinois fans to support the basketball program like he has this season.

“I’ve been very visible and supportive of them throughout the season, and I intend to continue to do that,” Whitman said. “Those guys are going out and working unbelievably hard every single day, and they deserve our full support. That’s exactly what we’re going to give them.”