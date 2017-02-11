Groce, Illini moving on quickly after latest setback

Video: Illini Recap: 'This league you've got to play for 40' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Hear from Illinois coach John Groce and guards Jalen Coleman-Lands and Te'Jon Lucas in addition to Penn State coach Pat Chambers following the Nittany Lions' victory against the Illini on Saturday at State Farm Center. Video

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce isn’t looking in Illinois’ rearview mirror. Won’t do it. His focus is on moving forward with the Illini.

A glance in that rearview mirror reveals the bumpiest of roads, including the most recent landmark — an 83-70 loss to Penn State at State Farm Center that saw the announced crowd of 13,010 once again head for exits before the final buzzer.

“We made our free throws, we won the rebounding battle and we held them under 70 (points),” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said. “That’s our magic formula right now.”

Illinois (14-12, 4-9 Big Ten) hasn’t come up with a consistent formula. Further back in the Illini’s rearview mirror is more of the same this season. Saturday’s loss was the seventh for the Illini in their last nine games. It was the fourth at home in that stretch, too.

Taking an even deeper view, Saturday’s loss meant Illinois missed another opportunity to break its streak without consecutive regular-season Big Ten wins that dates back almost two full years.

“I’m more focused on (Saturday’s) game,” Groce said. “I’m not thinking about 2015, 14, 13, 12. That doesn’t register with me right now.

“What I’m talking about right now is what we’ve got to get done (Saturday). I thought the game (Saturday), coming fresh off that (win over Northwestern on Tuesday), I felt like our energy level — our connectedness — was good in parts, but it needs to be more consistent.”

After playing perhaps its most complete game of the season winning in Evanston, Illinois’ season of inconsistencies cropped back up against Penn State (14-12, 6-7).

The Nittany Lions ended the first half on a 12-2 run to take a double-digit lead at the break and then pushed their advantage to as many as 19 points in the second half.

“To start off the game, we let them guys get comfortable,” Illinois freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas said. “They started to make a couple shots, so then they got in a rhythm. They shot, what, 57 percent? That’s not good enough for us to win. We’ve got to get stops.”

Illinois put together what’s become a customary rally facing a major deficit in the second half. The Illini pulled within five points with 5 minutes to play. A Tracy Abrams’ three-pointer narrowed the deficit to five, but it was Illinois’ younger players who got them to that point behind Lucas and Jalen Coleman-Lands.

“I thought our young guys really spearheaded that,” Groce said. “We need more out of our older guys. Not from the standpoint of whether they make shots or not. I just thought the energy level of those guys could be better. They know that, and we need them to be better like they were on Tuesday night.”

Even though Chambers said his team was “reeling a little bit” and he was starting to “have a feeling of déjà vu” with Illinois’ comeback attempt considering the similarities to the late January game at Penn State, the Nittany Lions managed to rebuild their double-digit lead for the win.

Another Illinois rally came up short.

“The thing is that’s something that as a team we’ve just got to have more conviction,” Coleman-Lands said. “It’s something we need to do a better job of. First and foremost, it’s having a group of guys who play with energy. … I feel like people know what to do. We’ve just got to execute.”

Illinois’ opportunities to do that are narrowing. Just five games remain in the regular season. Then however long the Illini last in the Big Ten tournament. Nothing is guaranteed beyond that.

Groce isn’t looking in Illinois’ rearview mirror, instead focusing on what’s left of the season. And his players have their attention turned that direction, too.

“Of course we’re disappointed we didn’t get the win, but we’ve got to go back and focus on the next game, on the next practice,” Lucas said. “ We’ve got a lot of games left. We can do it.”