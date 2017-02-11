LIVE! Penn State

Illinois vs. Penn State — 1 p.m., BTN

The Illini have maintained a pretty even disposition this season through wins and losses. But several of them said winning on the road Tuesday and beating Northwestern in the process did put that proverbial "pep in their step." Maybe not those exact words, but the sentiment was the same.

"That felt good, especially beating Northwestern," sophomore guard Aaron Jordan said. "Who doesn’t want to go beat Northwestern when you go to this university? ... If you think about it from our standpoint and what it means for us, it’s good. We’re still fighting. We’re still going to keep our heads on straight. We’re still going to what we need to do to win. We proved that we can do it (Tuesday) night."

But about that win at Northwestern? Yeah, there's this (below). Not ideal.

The NCAA just released the top 16 teams, as things stand now, for the NCAA tournament. Nothing about the teams is final or, in mid-February, means a lot. I do the same thing every week (thanks, NCAA). It's more just a glance at who the top teams are at the moment.

The full #BracketPreview!



A couple takeaways ...

— No Big Ten teams among the 16 teams even though Wisconsin is No. 7 in the country right now. As an AP voter, I don't have the Badgers that high, but I do have them among the top 16.

— Florida as a three-seed seems like a stretch to me.

— Of course Duke made it as a No. 4.

— Can't really argue the No. 1 seeds (Villanova, Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas).

Good late morning everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report at State Farm Center. This is the earliest-starting LIVE! Report in some time, but you'll hear no complaints from me about the 1 p.m. tipoff — just about 90 minutes from now — between Illinois and Penn State. The earlier the better.

Let's get the usual note out of the way first. Today's game is another "must win" for the Illini (14-11, 4-8 Big Ten). So that hasn't changed. But it's a "must win" for a couple reasons today against Penn State (13-12, 5-7). One, Illinois hasn't won consecutive regular season Big Ten games since late February/early March 2015. The Illini are favored against the Nittany Lions. Maybe that streak ends this afternoon. Two, today is the start of what could be seen as six eminently winnable games for Illinois. Any kid of run here in the last month of the season could change the entire dynamic and complexion of the season.

POLL QUESTION: Will #Illini men's basketball win consecutive #B1G games for the first time since 2015 with tomorrow's game vs. Penn State? — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) February 10, 2017

OK, now that that's out of the way, a quick look at today's matchup (more detail later). The last time Illinois played Penn State the game started out OK and then devolved in a hurry in the latter stages of the first half. The Nittany Lions built a 20-point lead by the break, and even with a solid effort in the second half the Illini had dug much too deep a hole. The energy you have to expend winnowing a 20-point deficit into something manageable doesn't typically leave enough in the tank to finish off said comeback attempt.

So a better start will be important for Illinois, which actually has a bit of momentum after Tuesday's win at Northwestern. That was one of the more complete efforts by the Illini all season. Will it transfer over to today's game? We shall see.

Until then, as always, why don't you take a little time to browse all that IllliniHQ.com has had to offer in terms of Illinois hoops coverage in the last couple days:

Whitman mum on Illini basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman has been a regular in the stands for Illinois basketball games this season.

Home and away.

From Champaign to Brooklyn, N.Y., to West Lafayette, Ind., and plenty of destinations in between.

Whitman is there. He hears the conversations. He gets a feel for the state of the Illini basketball program.

That vibe, with Illinois (14-11, 4-8 Big Ten) set to continue conference action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Penn State at State Farm Center, has turned. From the Illini fan perspective, John Groce is on the hot seat, with Illinois flirting with a fourth straight season on the outside looking in at the NCAA tournament.

Just check out social media or tune in to a postgame radio call-in show.

Whitman has made few public statements — outside of releases by the DIA — in the new year. Taking questions after announcing Chris Tamas as the next Illinois volleyball coach, Whitman deflected after one about how he is evaluating the men’s basketball program.

“What I’m doing right now is supporting our basketball team to the nth degree,” Whitman said. “They’ve got a big game (Saturday). They’ve got another big game after that. They’ve got six big games left for the season and then the conference tournament.”

To continue reading, click here.

Then try these options ...

VIDEO: Hear from John Groce, Te'Jon Lucas and Malcolm Hill heading into tomorrow's game vs. Penn State. https://t.co/txQPo3158j | #Illini pic.twitter.com/4U0YxUSBo7 — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 11, 2017

— Beat writer's prediction: Illinois 72, Penn State 67

— B1G Basketball Glance: NIT for Illini

— (VIDEO) Illini Preview: 'Focus our energy on defense'

— (PODCAST) Brian Barnhart's Illini Notebook

Jordan takes team-first approach

CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Jordan earned his second start of the season and eighth of his career, on Tuesday night at Northwestern. Then the sophomore guard subbed out at the first media timeout, giving way to Tracy Abrams.

Jordan didn’t play again. Those first four minutes were his only four minutes in Illinois’ 68-61 victory against the Wildcats — the Illini’s first road win this season and first in just more than a full calendar year.

John Groce started Jordan for a reason.

“I think the biggest thing with him is Aaron, from an effort standpoint and attitude standpoint, is just tremendous and had been rock solid and steady,” the Illini coach said. “It was just a decision I made that I thought was best for our team at the time.”

Groce also didn’t think he wouldn’t play Jordan again after giving him the start.

“No, no I didn’t,” he said. “We started playing some other guys and rotating them in, and they played really well. That was more of a game-management decision.”

Jordan’s playing time hasn’t been quite that volatile in his nearly two seasons at Illinois, but it’s certainly been varied.

To continue reading, click here.

Then be sure to keep coming back to IlliniHQ and the LIVE! Report throughout the afternoon — including after the game — for more Illinois basketball coverage