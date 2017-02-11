Tate: Hard to explain season slipping away

Video: Richey: Not a streak you want to see continue » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois lost 83-70 on Saturday to Penn State, another opportunity missed to win consecutive regular season Big Ten games since 2015. Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown on the 13-point defeat. Video

The physical superiority of Pat Chambers’ young Philadelphia-packed basketball team was evident early at the State Farm Center on Saturday.

Penn State’s Nittany Lions sprang quicker and higher, launching jumpers with room to spare. The same team that shot 41.5 percent through 25 games exceeded 50 percent for the first time by draining 29 of 51 attempts (56.9).

“Fresh legs, fresh minds,” Chambers said.

Thus did Illinois fall short, 83-70, of winning consecutive Big Ten regular-season games for the first time since late in the 2015 season.

And we must deal with the question everyone is asking: Can this squad, 14-12 overall and 4-9 in the conference, overcome its shortcomings in the last five games (plus the Big Ten tourney) sufficiently to remove the burgeoning pressure on fifth-year coach John Groce?

Tough start too much

The team that spanked Northwestern on Tuesday came out flat Saturday.

The first two post passes by Kipper Nichols (his first start) and Te’Jon Lucas were intercepted.

Maverick Morgan had his first shot stuffed, and Michael Finke double-dribbled.

For nearly the first seven minutes, Malcolm Hill’s two baskets were the only UI points.

That’s what flat means. Still, Illinois clung even at 27 before the game swung on a Josh Reaves putback and 10 unanswered points by a red-hot Payton Banks.

“It’s great to see Banks break out of his slump,” Chambers said.

The 6-foot-6 junior from California was 1 of 9 in his two previous games. He cashed 24 points, while freshmen Lamar Stevens (21) and Tony Carr (19) offered high optimism for the Nittany Lions’ future.



‘Lack of energy’ troubling

In both UI-PSU contests this season, the winners sped to big leads. The Nittany Lions rocketed ahead by 20 in winning at home and led 62-43 under the 10-minute mark Saturday with the home crowd (listed at 13,010) virtually dozing.

Lucas sparked another belated rally, with breakaways generated by defensive plays, to cut the margin to 62-57. However, Banks and Stevens countered with consecutive three-point drives, and the game trudged to a boring finish with a siege of late-game free throws (28 attempts in the last 6:32).

Groce acknowledged Penn State’s athleticism, comparing the Lions to elongated Florida State. The coach decried a “lack of energy” and said he “thought our older guys would be better.”



It doesn’t get easier

The reality is that Penn State’s athleticism went far beyond a 27-20 rebound advantage. It was clear in the matchups. The Nittany Lions got good shots and cashed in. The better team won.

Up next Saturday is a trip to Iowa, where the Hawkeyes have won five of six Big Ten games. A loss there would drop Illinois to 4-10 in the conference and kill any chance of reaching .500, a mark that actually has been unrealistic since mid-January.

Last season, failures were laid on injuries and off-court problems. The return of Tracy Abrams, Leron Black and Mike Thorne Jr. was perceived as uplifting but has infrequently proven so. It is now realistic to assume that any decision on Groce’s future must take into consideration a conference standing comparable to last season’s 5-13.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.