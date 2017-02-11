UI MBB grades: Nearly failing vs. Penn State
Beat writer Scott Richey offers grades for Illinois and Penn State after Saturday's basketball game at State Farm Center:
PLAYER OF THE GAME: Penn State’s Payton Banks
The Nittany Lions junior didn’t score at all in Penn State’s upset win at No. 21 Maryland on Tuesday. He made up for it against the Illini, hitting 3 of 6 three-pointers and leading all scorers with 24 points.
Backcourt: Penn State A, Illinois: C-
Banks shot 75 percent for the Nittany Lions, and freshman point guard Tony Carr connected at a 55 percent clip and hit some big shots. Another solid game by Te’Jon Lucas — 11 points, seven assists and four rebounds — couldn’t counter that.
Frontcourt: Penn State C, Illinois D-
Maverick Morgan had been one of Illinois’ most consistent players throughout the Big Ten portion of the season, but the Illini senior center was ineffective against Penn State with six points and three rebounds before he fouled out.
Bench: Penn State A, Illinois C+
Jalen Coleman-Lands had a dozen points, Michael Finke chipped in eight points and a team-high five rebounds, but the Illini reserves were still outscored by Penn State’s, although Banks had 24 of those 26 Nittany Lion bench points.
Overall: Penn State A-, Illinois D+
There were brief bright spots for the Illini, but they didn’t add up to enough against Penn State. A double-digit home loss — the second in Big Ten play — isn’t a good look either. Home court advantage is out the window at this point for Illinois.
