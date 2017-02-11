UI MBB notes: Stout defense falls apart in defeat

Video: Richey: Not a streak you want to see continue » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois lost 83-70 on Saturday to Penn State, another opportunity missed to win consecutive regular season Big Ten games since 2015. Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown on the 13-point defeat. Video

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ improved defense the last two weeks took a hit Saturday afternoon against Penn State.

The Nittany Lions entered the game shooting 41.5 percent on the season — good for 13th in the Big Ten. Then they proceeded to knock down 57 percent of their shots in an 83-70 victory.

That’s the highest percentage Penn State has shot this season in Big Ten games, topping the 49 percent it shot in defeating Illinois 71-67 on Jan. 28 in State College, Pa.

One of the Illini who maintained an edge on the defensive end, however, was Te’Jon Lucas. The freshman point guard continued to get in passing lanes, get deflections and tied sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands with a team-high two steals.

“Te’Jon at the point has been really good on the defensive gradeout — as high as any freshman at this stage for a perimeter player that we’ve had at either of my two stops,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “It’s been really neat to watch his improvement and growth.”

Groce said he knew Lucas would bring a toughness on the ball to the Illinois defense when he recruited him but wasn’t sure how much of an impact the 6-footer out of Milwaukee would make until he was able to coach him full time.

“You never really know until you coach a guy on a daily basis how quickly he’s going to pick things up — especially off-the-ball defense,” Groce said. “He’s picked things up very quickly. He has great basketball instincts and understands and values that end of the floor. I’ve been in it a while. Sometimes it’s hard to get freshmen to buy into that end and value that end as much or more as they value the other end.”

Lucas said he had to be a good defender as a smaller guard. There really was no other option.

“That’s how I kind of made a name for myself on the circuit when I went to the NBA Top 100 camp,” Lucas said. “That’s when I started to get known. You can’t be a small guard and not be able to defend. You might not go nowhere. So you’ve got to be able to defend and control the team, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

Lucas said having to guard Illinois point guards Jaylon Tate (quickness) and Tracy Abrams (scoring) in practice has helped improve his defense. Every repetition he gets helps, too.

“I didn’t have a lot of reps in the summer,” said Lucas, who still was recovering from two fractures in his right foot suffered last February. “They did a lot of defensive things in the summer, but my first day was the first day of practice. I was a little set behind, but I was able to pick it up.”

One former Illinois point guard also has been impressed with Lucas’ play on defense.

“I told him (Saturday) morning I love to see him work on that defensive end because he can be a game-changer when he can develop that defensive ability to control the other point guards,” Bruce Douglas said.

Douglas was in attendance for a game at State Farm Center for the first time this season. The 1982 Mr. Basketball, two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and all-time Illini leader in career steals (324) and assists (765) said he tries to make it to Champaign from Plainfield as often as possible. He hadn’t been able to this season until Saturday.

Douglas spoke with the current Illini before the 13-point loss to Penn State.

“You know when you’re trying to build something you’re going to have some of these challenges,” Douglas said. “I think the hard part is trying to keep the guys confident while you’re going through it. I talked with them (Saturday) morning, trying to get them to keep their heads up, keep working hard. One game can turn this thing around.”

Illinois hands out the “Bruce Douglas” practice jersey during the week to the best distributor on the team. Lucas has had his turn with it a few times and led the Illini with seven assists against Penn State to go with 11 points and four rebounds.

“That’s just very special to me that they thought enough of me to try and encourage the team to move the ball and honor me in that way,” Douglas said. “Te’Jon, I think, is going to have a great future. He handles the ball. It’s all about just continuing to build up his confidence. He’s got great ability to get to the cup, and I love that.”

Lucas’ ability to get to the rim, Douglas said, helps him as a distributor.

“Any time you can get to the cup the way he can, you can always set up other people,” Douglas said. “He’s always looking for other people, and I like that about his skill. His ability to go stop and start and his speed is going to make a big difference in how he distributes in the future.”

Lucas was one of three double-figure scorers for Illinois against Penn State. Jalen Coleman-Lands finished with 12 points, and Malcolm Hill led the Illini with 14.

Hill scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half and attempted two shots in the second half. The 6-foot-6 senior guard also finished with a team-high five turnovers — just one behind Penn State freshman point guard Tony Carr’s game-high six.

“Obviously, (Saturday) he was pretty efficient shooting the ball, but I thought he tried to make a play or two that wasn’t there,” Groce said. “They did a good job of defending him and made it hard on him. I think he’s played better. He’d be the first to tell you that.”

One of Illinois’ top remaining recruiting targets in the Class of 2017 picked up another Big Ten offer on Saturday. Edwardsville senior guard Mark Smith, who’s made a meteoric rise in the high-major recruiting world since late December, added Nebraska to his list of offers.

Smith now holds power-six offers from Utah, California, Butler, Indiana, Boston College, Missouri, Northwestern, Illinois and Kansas State. The 6-4 guard had 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in Edwardsville’s 71-29 victory against Granite City on Friday night. The Tigers now have won 18 games in a row.