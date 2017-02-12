Film review: 5 things learned from Illinois' loss to Penn State

Other Related Content Groce, Illini moving on quickly after latest setback

Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY took another look at Illinois’ 83-70 home loss to Penn State on Saturday afternoon. Five things that caught his eye:

FOREBODING START

Illinois set the tone for its first-half offense — i.e. nine turnovers — by turning it over twice in its first four possessions. In the exact same way. First Kipper Nichols and then Te’Jon Lucas tried a lob post entry pass over Penn State’s Josh Reaves. The Big Ten’s steals leader used his athleticism to leap for the interception each time.

NOT HIS NIGHT

Maverick Morgan finished Saturday’s game with six points, his first time not hitting double figures since Jan. 21 at Michigan. The senior center had just two points in the first half, as some indecision on the offensive end early in the game allowed the Nittany Lions to work a successful post trap on him.

KINDLING KIPPER

After hitting two three-pointers Saturday, Nichols has now made his last six straight and is shooting 58 percent from beyond the arc for the season. His two makes against Penn State came from the type of ball movement the Illini mostly failed to replicate from their win at Northwestern. The first came off a simple, but well-executed, drive-and-kick from Lucas. The second was another assist from Lucas, who got the ball in the high post on a kick-out from Morgan and sent it immediately to Nichols for another corner three before the Penn State defense could rotate.

BLOBs and SLOBs

Illinois isn’t always wildly successful running baseline out-of-bounds plays. Or sideline out-of-bounds plays. BLOBs and SLOBs are a struggle sometimes. But a little miscommunication by Penn State early in the second half led to a perfect BLOB for the Illini. Michael Finke set a back screen for Malcolm Hill, and when both Tony Carr (Hill’s defender) and Lamar Stevens (Finke’s defender) turned to follow Hill to the corner, Finke was wide open on the back side for a pass from Lucas for a two-handed slam.

SHORT-LIVED COMEBACK

Tracy Abrams’ three-pointer with 5:07 remaining in Saturday’s game cut Illinois’ deficit to five points. Fifty seconds later, the Illini were trailing by 11 after consecutive old-fashioned three-point plays by the Nittany Lions. Jalen Coleman-Lands couldn’t do much else to stop the first. He kept solid positioning, but Payton Banks was able to finish a circus shot falling to the floor. The second was a smart move by Stevens. He used a Euro step to avoid head-on contact with Morgan, finished through the contact and drew the foul. Comeback nixed.