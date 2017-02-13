Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot Breakdown: SMU men see strong recovery
Mon, 02/13/2017 - 9:46pm | Scott Richey
Video:
Richey: Not a streak you want to see continue
Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Illinois lost 83-70 on Saturday to Penn State, another opportunity missed to win consecutive regular season Big Ten games since 2015. Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown on the 13-point defeat.

A look at how Illinois hoops writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Gonzaga    1
2. Villanova    2
3. Kansas    3
4. Arizona    5
5. UCLA    6
6. Baylor    9
7. Oregon    4
8. North Carolina    7
9. Louisville    8
10. Kentucky    13
11. Florida State    10
12. Cincinnati    11
13. West Virginia    15
14. Virginia    12
15. Duke    19
16. Purdue    18
17. Wisconsin    14
18. SMU    25
19. Saint Mary’s    16
20. South Carolina    17
21. Florida    24
22. Creighton    21
23. Southern Cal    20
24. Butler    22
25. Maryland    23

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Gonzaga    1
2. Villanova    2
3. Kansas    3
4. Baylor    6
5. Arizona    9
6. UCLA    10
7. Oregon    5
8. Louisville    4
9. West Virginia    13
10. North Carolina    8
11. Wisconsin    7
12. Duke    18
13. Kentucky    15
14. Virginia    12
15. Florida    17
16. Purdue    16
17. Florida State    14
18. Cincinnati    11
19. SMU    25
20. Creighton    23
21. South Carolina    19
22. Saint Mary’s    20
23. Maryland    21
24. Butler    22
25. Notre Dame    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Nothing has been smooth about the past couple seasons for SMU. Between last year’s NCAA tournament ban and Larry Brown resigning as coach three months before this season even started, the Mustangs would have every excuse for struggles on the court. Except they went 25-5 last season and are 22-4 this year and climbing in the Top 25. Talent matters, and SMU has it. From Semi Ojeleye and Ben Moore up front to Shake Milton and Sterling Brown in the backcourt, that’s 55 points worth of production per game. Complementing that with a top-15 defense doesn’t hurt either.

 

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Maryland    3
3. South Carolina    4
4. Mississippi State    5
5. Baylor    2
6. Florida State    6
7. Notre Dame    7
8. Texas    11
9. Stanford    9
10. Washington    10
11. Oregon State    8
12. Duke    12
13. Ohio State    15
14. Louisville    13
15. North Carolina St.    17
16. Oklahoma    18
17. DePaul    19
18. UCLA    14
19. Miami    16
20. Michigan    20
21. South Florida    22
22. Kansas State    23
23. Syracuse    21
24. Drake    24
25. Creighton    25

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Maryland    3
3. Mississippi State    4
4. Florida State    5
4. Baylor    2
6. South Carolina    6
7. Notre Dame    7
8. Texas    11
9. Washington    10
10. Stanford    8
11. Oregon State    9
12. Ohio State    13
13. Duke    14
14. Louisville    12
15. North Carolina St.    17
16. Miami    16
17. DePaul    18
18. UCLA    15
19. Oklahoma    19
20. Michigan    21
21. Syracuse    20
22. South Florida    22
23. Texas A&M    —
24. Kansas State    25
25. Drake    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Maryland last loss came Dec. 29 — an 87-81 defeat to the juggernaut that is the UConn women’s team. Since that loss, which stands as just one of two single-digit victories for UConn this season, the Terrapins have basically steamrolled through the Big Ten. Thirteen straight wins. An average margin of victory of 22 points. The mix of a pair of All-America candidates and the top 2016 recruiting class is obviously working for Maryland coach Brenda Frese, who has the Terrapins firmly entrenched as the Big Ten program everybody else is chasing.

