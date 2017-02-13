Ballot Breakdown: SMU men see strong recovery
A look at how Illinois hoops writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
Richey's Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Villanova 2
3. Kansas 3
4. Arizona 5
5. UCLA 6
6. Baylor 9
7. Oregon 4
8. North Carolina 7
9. Louisville 8
10. Kentucky 13
11. Florida State 10
12. Cincinnati 11
13. West Virginia 15
14. Virginia 12
15. Duke 19
16. Purdue 18
17. Wisconsin 14
18. SMU 25
19. Saint Mary’s 16
20. South Carolina 17
21. Florida 24
22. Creighton 21
23. Southern Cal 20
24. Butler 22
25. Maryland 23
Associated Press Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Villanova 2
3. Kansas 3
4. Baylor 6
5. Arizona 9
6. UCLA 10
7. Oregon 5
8. Louisville 4
9. West Virginia 13
10. North Carolina 8
11. Wisconsin 7
12. Duke 18
13. Kentucky 15
14. Virginia 12
15. Florida 17
16. Purdue 16
17. Florida State 14
18. Cincinnati 11
19. SMU 25
20. Creighton 23
21. South Carolina 19
22. Saint Mary’s 20
23. Maryland 21
24. Butler 22
25. Notre Dame —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Nothing has been smooth about the past couple seasons for SMU. Between last year’s NCAA tournament ban and Larry Brown resigning as coach three months before this season even started, the Mustangs would have every excuse for struggles on the court. Except they went 25-5 last season and are 22-4 this year and climbing in the Top 25. Talent matters, and SMU has it. From Semi Ojeleye and Ben Moore up front to Shake Milton and Sterling Brown in the backcourt, that’s 55 points worth of production per game. Complementing that with a top-15 defense doesn’t hurt either.
Richey's Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Maryland 3
3. South Carolina 4
4. Mississippi State 5
5. Baylor 2
6. Florida State 6
7. Notre Dame 7
8. Texas 11
9. Stanford 9
10. Washington 10
11. Oregon State 8
12. Duke 12
13. Ohio State 15
14. Louisville 13
15. North Carolina St. 17
16. Oklahoma 18
17. DePaul 19
18. UCLA 14
19. Miami 16
20. Michigan 20
21. South Florida 22
22. Kansas State 23
23. Syracuse 21
24. Drake 24
25. Creighton 25
Associated Press Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Maryland 3
3. Mississippi State 4
4. Florida State 5
4. Baylor 2
6. South Carolina 6
7. Notre Dame 7
8. Texas 11
9. Washington 10
10. Stanford 8
11. Oregon State 9
12. Ohio State 13
13. Duke 14
14. Louisville 12
15. North Carolina St. 17
16. Miami 16
17. DePaul 18
18. UCLA 15
19. Oklahoma 19
20. Michigan 21
21. Syracuse 20
22. South Florida 22
23. Texas A&M —
24. Kansas State 25
25. Drake —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Maryland last loss came Dec. 29 — an 87-81 defeat to the juggernaut that is the UConn women’s team. Since that loss, which stands as just one of two single-digit victories for UConn this season, the Terrapins have basically steamrolled through the Big Ten. Thirteen straight wins. An average margin of victory of 22 points. The mix of a pair of All-America candidates and the top 2016 recruiting class is obviously working for Maryland coach Brenda Frese, who has the Terrapins firmly entrenched as the Big Ten program everybody else is chasing.
