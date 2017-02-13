Ballot Breakdown: SMU men see strong recovery

Video: Richey: Not a streak you want to see continue » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois lost 83-70 on Saturday to Penn State, another opportunity missed to win consecutive regular season Big Ten games since 2015. Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown on the 13-point defeat.

A look at how Illinois hoops writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Villanova 2

3. Kansas 3

4. Arizona 5

5. UCLA 6

6. Baylor 9

7. Oregon 4

8. North Carolina 7

9. Louisville 8

10. Kentucky 13

11. Florida State 10

12. Cincinnati 11

13. West Virginia 15

14. Virginia 12

15. Duke 19

16. Purdue 18

17. Wisconsin 14

18. SMU 25

19. Saint Mary’s 16

20. South Carolina 17

21. Florida 24

22. Creighton 21

23. Southern Cal 20

24. Butler 22

25. Maryland 23

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Villanova 2

3. Kansas 3

4. Baylor 6

5. Arizona 9

6. UCLA 10

7. Oregon 5

8. Louisville 4

9. West Virginia 13

10. North Carolina 8

11. Wisconsin 7

12. Duke 18

13. Kentucky 15

14. Virginia 12

15. Florida 17

16. Purdue 16

17. Florida State 14

18. Cincinnati 11

19. SMU 25

20. Creighton 23

21. South Carolina 19

22. Saint Mary’s 20

23. Maryland 21

24. Butler 22

25. Notre Dame —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Nothing has been smooth about the past couple seasons for SMU. Between last year’s NCAA tournament ban and Larry Brown resigning as coach three months before this season even started, the Mustangs would have every excuse for struggles on the court. Except they went 25-5 last season and are 22-4 this year and climbing in the Top 25. Talent matters, and SMU has it. From Semi Ojeleye and Ben Moore up front to Shake Milton and Sterling Brown in the backcourt, that’s 55 points worth of production per game. Complementing that with a top-15 defense doesn’t hurt either.

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Maryland 3

3. South Carolina 4

4. Mississippi State 5

5. Baylor 2

6. Florida State 6

7. Notre Dame 7

8. Texas 11

9. Stanford 9

10. Washington 10

11. Oregon State 8

12. Duke 12

13. Ohio State 15

14. Louisville 13

15. North Carolina St. 17

16. Oklahoma 18

17. DePaul 19

18. UCLA 14

19. Miami 16

20. Michigan 20

21. South Florida 22

22. Kansas State 23

23. Syracuse 21

24. Drake 24

25. Creighton 25

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Maryland 3

3. Mississippi State 4

4. Florida State 5

4. Baylor 2

6. South Carolina 6

7. Notre Dame 7

8. Texas 11

9. Washington 10

10. Stanford 8

11. Oregon State 9

12. Ohio State 13

13. Duke 14

14. Louisville 12

15. North Carolina St. 17

16. Miami 16

17. DePaul 18

18. UCLA 15

19. Oklahoma 19

20. Michigan 21

21. Syracuse 20

22. South Florida 22

23. Texas A&M —

24. Kansas State 25

25. Drake —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Maryland last loss came Dec. 29 — an 87-81 defeat to the juggernaut that is the UConn women’s team. Since that loss, which stands as just one of two single-digit victories for UConn this season, the Terrapins have basically steamrolled through the Big Ten. Thirteen straight wins. An average margin of victory of 22 points. The mix of a pair of All-America candidates and the top 2016 recruiting class is obviously working for Maryland coach Brenda Frese, who has the Terrapins firmly entrenched as the Big Ten program everybody else is chasing.