Seeding is believing (Week of Feb. 15)

Each week until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY will project his top four seeds for each region in the NCAA tournament. This week? Thanks for stealing our idea, NCAA:

EAST

1. Villanova

2. Oregon

3. Kentucky

4. West Virginia

For the defending national champs and one-time No. 1 team in the nation, there’s little hype around the Wildcats despite having one of the top offenses in the country and a NPOY candidate in Josh Hart. Maybe that’s just life in the new Big East. Even with a trio of ranked teams, it’s still the sixth power conference in terms of national appeal.

SOUTH

1. Arizona

2. North Carolina

3. Cincinnati

4. Purdue

Two 7-footers, including one (Lauri Markannen) that can stretch the floor offensively, and a stable of athletic wings. It’s a combination that’s worked for Arizona. And Allonzo Trier’s return — he’s averaging 13.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in seven games — proves you can never have too many talented guards.

WEST

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Florida State

4. Virginia

Gonzaga made it past what should be its final regular season roadblock with another win against Saint Mary’s. The Bulldogs are anywhere from a 98 percent favorite to a 99.9 percent favorite in their final four regular season games. An undefeated regular season and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tourney is theirs for the taking.

MIDWEST

1. Kansas

2. UCLA

3. Louisville

4. Duke

West Virginia routed Kansas in Morgantown, W.Va. Iowa State took down the Jayhawks at Phog Allen. But Bill Self and Co. find ways to win. Like Monday against the Mountaineers when Kansas had a 0.1 percent win probability down 14 with 2:58 to play before Frank Mason and Devonte’ Graham went into hero mode in a crazy comeback.