Big Ten basketball update: Indiana's tourney hopes sunk

Maryland 10-3 22-4 RPI: 17; SOS: 62; 6 seed in West region

Purdue 10-3 21-5 RPI: 18; SOS: 54; 5 seed in Midwest region

Wisconsin 10-3 21-5 RPI: 26; SOS: 106; 5 seed in East region

Northwestern 8-5 19-7 RPI: 39; SOS: 76; 7 seed in East region

Michigan State 8-5 16-10 RPI: 41; SOS: 20; 10 seed in Midwest region

Minnesota 7-6 19-7 RPI: 20; SOS: 18; 7 seed in South region

Michigan 7-6 17-9 RPI: 52; SOS: 43; 10 seed in West region

Iowa 6-7 14-12 RPI: 103; SOS: 53; Out

Penn State 6-8 14-13 RPI: 75; SOS: 27; Out

Nebraska 5-8 11-14 RPI: 80; SOS: 1; Out

Indiana 5-9 15-12 RPI: 89; SOS: 35; Next four out

Ohio State 5-9 15-12 RPI: 63; SOS: 22; Out

Illinois 4-9 14-12 RPI: 69; SOS: 8; Out

Rutgers 2-12 13-14 RPI: 146; SOS 111; Out

Big Ten MVP

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue 1

Melo Trimble, Maryland 3

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin 2

Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern 4

Nate Mason, Minnesota —

Bourbon’s take: Trimble made a statement in the Terrapins’ last win, on the road against Northwestern, with a career-high 32 points on uber-efficient 12-of-17 shooting. The breakout performance snapped a cold spell of four straight games of shooting under 39 percent. Swanigan continues to lead the NCAA in double-doubles after a 12-point, 17-rebound effort against Rutgers.



Malcolm Hill, G 1

Te’Jon Lucas, G 4

Jalen Coleman-Lands, G —

Maverick Morgan, C 2

Kipper Nichols, F 3

Bourbon’s take: An uninspiring loss to Penn State on Feb. 11 was the Illini’s only action in the last seven days. Hill was efficient with 14 points, but Lucas was the only starter to join him in double figures. The Illini starting frontcourt of Morgan, Nichols and Leron Black combined for just six rebounds in the contest.



Miles Bridges, Michigan State 1

Amir Coffey, Minnesota 4

Justin Jackson, Maryland 2

Lamar Stevens, Penn State —

Anthony Cowan, Maryland 3

Bourbon’s take: Back-to-back double-doubles for Bridges led Michigan State to a pair of desperately needed wins. Stevens earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after torching the Illini to the tune of 21 points. He’s scored more than 20 in three of the past four games for the Nittany Lions.



Chris Collins, Northwestern 2

Mark Turgeon, Maryland 1

Matt Painter, Purdue 4

Greg Gard, Wisconsin 3

Richard Pitino, Minnesota —

Bourbon’s take: With Northwestern’s win on the road against Wisconsin, Collins and Co. essentially locked in their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. Ending a dubious streak like that will earn Collins a little hardware of his own. Turgeon deserves strong consideration if his Terps win the conference, however.



Maryland NCAA

Michigan NCAA

Michigan State NCAA

Minnesota NCAA

Northwestern NCAA

Purdue NCAA

Wisconsin NCAA

Indiana NIT

Iowa NIT

Illinois Home

Ohio State Home

Nebraska Home

Penn State Home

Rutgers Home

Bourbon’s take: Pour one out for Indiana’s tournament hopes, as the Hoosiers’ ship was sunk by a pair of losses to Michigan and Minnesota. Indiana has lost six of its past seven games. On the flip side, Minnesota’s RPI and SOS numbers should help the Gophers earn a favorable seed on Selection Sunday. Wisconsin’s two-game losing streak could make it slide down a few seeds.

Copy editor Steve Bourbon continued his strong run of picks with an 8-4 record last week, moving his total mark up to 60-33. Consider this week’s beautiful picks to be his Valentine’s Day gift to you, his beloved readers (you can always repay him with chocolate and flowers any day of the year):



SATURDAY

Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m., BTN

Hard to get too excited about this one unless you’re really into potential NIT or CBI seeding. Both teams playing out the stretch for pride. Illinois won the first time around in Champaign, 76-64.

Bourbon’s pick: Iowa, 79-65



Michigan State at No. 16 Purdue, 3 p.m., ESPN

Purdue essentially had a bye week last week, with its only matchup coming at home against Rutgers. While the Boilers were watching and waiting, they moved into a tie for first place in the conference, thanks to a pair of missteps by Wisconsin. .

Bourbon’s pick: Purdue, 82-75



Rutgers at Northwestern, 5 p.m., ESPNU

It’s a good thing the Wildcats pulled off a win at the Kohl Center, because Northwestern has been downright shaky in recent weeks outside of that lone win. One reason for their struggles? Anemic offense. Northwestern hasn’t topped 66 points in its last four games (1-3 record)..

Bourbon’s pick: Northwestern, 65-54



Nebraska at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN

Nebraska is credited with having the toughest strength of schedule in the country, and it’s well deserved. The Cornhuskers faced UCLA, Kansas and Creighton, in addition to Power 5 schools Virginia Tech and Clemson, all in nonconference. Kudos to them for not only putting cupcakes on the schedule.

Bourbon’s pick: Nebraska, 76-74



SUNDAY

No. 23 Maryland at No. 11 Wisconsin, noon, CBS

This could be an elimination game for the regular-season Big Ten crown. Wisconsin has picked a bad time to go into a slide, but the Badgers have been playing with fire for quite some time (see: overtime wins over Rutgers and Nebraska).

Bourbon’s pick: Wisconsin, 73-70



Michigan at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN

Two weeks ago, Michigan and Minnesota sat at 4-6 and 3-6 in Big Ten play, respectively. After a combined seven straight wins, both the Wolverines and Golden Gophers have played themselves into the NCAA tournament conversation.

Bourbon’s pick: Michigan, 84-79



TUESDAY

No. 16 Purdue at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN

Despite not being in contention for postseason play, every game is still important for Pat Chambers’ young Nittany Lions. Their roster has no seniors, so this group should continue to grow together going into next season. An area for improvement will be efficiency, as three of the Nittany Lions’ top four scorers shoot below 39 percent.

Bourbon’s pick: Purdue, 70-69



Northwestern at Illinois, 7 p.m., BTN

The first time these teams met, in Evanston on Feb. 7, Illinois pulled off its first road win of the year. Expect better distribution from the Wildcats this time around, as Bryant McIntosh and Vic Law took 34 of the Wildcats’ 56 shots in the game, making just 13 of them (38.2 percent). Malcolm Hill is looking like the Chris Sale of the NCAA: a great player who won’t get to experience the postseason stage (no, the NIT isn’t the same).

Bourbon’s pick: Northwestern, 72-60



WEDNESDAY

Michigan at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN

A bright spot this season for Rutgers has been its tenacious work on the glass. The Scarlet Knights are fifth nationally in total rebounding and third in offensive rebounds per game. Even though their record isn’t something to write home about, the Scarlet Knights seem to have an identity under first-year coach Steve Pikiell.

Bourbon’s pick: Michigan, 66-54



Minnesota at No. 23 Maryland, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Jordan Murphy has been dominating the paint in the past three games for Minnesota with three straight double-doubles — all wins. The bad news? The sophomore has fouled out of two of those games and five times this year. He needs to stay on the court.

Bourbon’s pick: Maryland, 79-71



THURSDAY

Nebraska at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan State senior Alvin Ellis III is finally getting meaningful minutes this year, and he’s responded with an impressive 42.7 shooting percentage from three-point range. He hit six triples in a win over Ohio State, including five in a single stretch..

Bourbon’s pick: Michigan State, 82-64



No. 11 Wisconsin at Ohio State, 8 p.m., ESPN

The Buckeyes have a penchant for playing close games; 11 of their 14 conference games have been decided by single digits. One of those three, however, was a 23-point beatdown to the Badgers on Jan. 12. Their inability to close out tight games could be attributed to having just one senior on the roster.

Bourbon’s pick: Wisconsin, 78-69



Each week, Bob Asmussen and Steve Bourbon scour the schedule for the best games ... and the worst. Here are their picks for this week:

BOB SAYS ...

Game of the Week: Southern Cal at UCLA, 9 p.m. Saturday. There are so many reasons to watch this game. First, the Bruins are looking for revenge after one of three earlier losses came at Southern Cal. Second, the Trojans are trying to improve their tournament positioning. Third, UCLA is trying to lock up one of the precious four No. 1 seeds. And fourth, you can always root against former Indiana star turned Bruins coach Steve Alford. Both teams are looking up to Arizona in the Pac-12 standings, though.

Game of the Weak: Kentucky at Missouri, 8 p.m. Tuesday. Every coach has a number, a dollar amount that will be enough for him to take a job somewhere. How much Wal-Mart cash would be needed for Missouri to lure John Calipari away from Kentucky? Is it $10 million a year? Or closer to $20? Don’t worry, Kentucky fans, Calipari is not leaving for another SEC school. Especially the one in Columbia that is turning into one of the worst jobs in the Power 5.

STEVE SAYS ...

Game of the Week: Kansas at Baylor, noon Saturday. So what else is new? Kansas can basically clinch another Big 12 regular-season title — it would be the 13th straight — with a win over the Bears. Baylor entered the week as the No. 4 team in the country, but a bad loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock will send Baylor plunging down the rankings. All would be forgiven, though, if Scott Drew’s club can knock off the Jayhawks. Kansas earned a five-point win the first time these two met up.

Game of the Weak: Pacific at Gonzaga, 3 p.m. Saturday. The run for a perfect regular season continues against a pretty hapless Pacific team that is second-to-last in the WCC standings. The ‘Zags won by 20 in their first meeting, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the margin of victory be even larger this time around. Not only has Gonzaga won 27 games in a row overall, the Bulldogs haven’t lost in 20 consecutive conference games dating back to last year. Both are the longest streaks in the nation.